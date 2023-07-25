These “Unlivable” Myrtle Beach Tiny Houses Are Listed for $1.8 Million
How much would you pay for a lot located on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina’s Golden Mile beach? Okay, now how much would you pay for that lot knowing that you’re getting a pair of shacks with roughly 530 square feet between them, and one of them doesn’t have running water and neither of them has space for a bed?
Did you say $1.8 million? Because that’s exactly what one property owner is trying to get for their “unlivable” beachfront shacks. According to the creator behind Zillowtastrophes, that means the seller is valuing their property at $3,400 per square foot (with an estimated monthly payment of over $10,000) and, well, after looking at the shacks it’s hard to justify.
In the listing, the shacks are described as cabanas and are really only supposed to be used for regrouping after a day at the beach or being able to use the bathroom mid-beach day. There’s barely any space for a large couch, bed, or entertaining area. And all you get for a kitchen is a couple of mini-fridges and a microwave.
Neighboring lots with similar structures have sold within the last few years for fractions of that $1.8 million price tag. So, what’s the deal with this one?
Obviously, the value is in the land, and this lot could be zoned appropriately to be built up like the various high-rises or million-dollar properties just down the street and across the way. Although the development would have to be pretty skinny in shape, as the neighboring cottage is just a stone’s throw away.
It will be interesting to see who (if anyone!) ends up buying this pair of cabanas and what they do with them. As the Zillowtastrophes creator said, “Can someone please wake me up when this part of the simulation is over?”