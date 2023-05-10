This Couple Lives in a 59-Foot Narrow Houseboat — Peek Inside
Fancy living on the water? Well, you might need to be prepared to make some adjustments and embrace a smaller space. Case in point: a TikTok video from content creator Adam (@adam.floating.home) which gives viewers a look at the 59-foot narrowboat he shares with his wife Lauren and their dog Shanti.
In case you haven’t heard of them, narrowboats are a type of canal boat built specifically to fit the United Kingdom’s narrow locks (hence the name). That means they’re typically around six feet and 10 inches wide, as opposed to other vessels, which can be up to twice that width.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
However, as Adam explains in the home tour, that hasn’t kept him and his family from creating a cozy boat abode. The couple’s home has a reverse layout, which means you enter the boat through the kitchen.
“At first, I really didn’t want this layout, but now I really like the separation it brings between here and the living space,” Adam says as the camera pans around the kitchen, which includes a mosaic backsplash and plenty of hanging racks for pots, pans, spices, and the like.
A step through the kitchen’s narrow doorway leads into the bedroom, in which the bed lays facing the doorway in order to fit. Behind a nearby sliding door lies the couple’s bathroom, with a sign that jokingly designates it as a “first-class toilet.”
Adam explains that this is the only room he and Lauren fully renovated, painting over the boat wood tiling, and adding a compost toilet, sink, and shower. Composting bathroom appliances are waterless systems that use decomposition and evaporation to recycle human waste, and judging from Adam’s cheerful demeanor, it doesn’t seem to stink!
The tour ends in the living space, which is complete with a fireplace, “enough floor space for yoga,” and “more plants than a garden center.”
Although plenty of small space TikToks attract horrified, disbelieving reactions from viewers, Adam and Lauren’s narrowboat is a different story.
“Beautiful and cozy,” one commenter wrote, and that about sums it up!