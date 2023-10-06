Watch Nate Berkus Get So Excited About a Belt Storage Hack

For those of you with an ample belt collection, you already know how life-changing a proper belt storage hack can be. Unraveling coils and bulky buckles can take up a lot of drawer or hanger space. But by simply adjusting your coiling method, you can make your belt drawer look like a little slice of organized heaven.



Berkus said he was sent this belt-folding hack by his good friend Marjorie Gubelmann, who originally saw a video by Natalia from @style__me_up on Instagram.



“For years I’ve always just had these in a drawer,” he said. “I kind of try to roll them up [but] they always go everywhere. I know a lot of you hang them from a hanger, or you try to put them over a hanger. It’s always a mess. They never stay where you want them to stay — until now.”