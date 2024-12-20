Being the triple Virgo he is, Berkus is proud of his Christmas decoration storage system, which is made up of The Container Store’s Weathertight Totes and a simple wire rack from Amazon. The totes, which are on sale right now (buy one get one 50% off), come in 10 different sizes ranging from 6.5 quarts to 156 quarts, so you can choose the right ones for your personal storage system and needs.



They’re stackable, ultra-clear, and, as the name suggests, weatherproof with lids that keep out moisture and pests.