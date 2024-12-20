Nate Berkus’ Holiday Decor Storage Solution Is So Good, You’ll Want to Copy It ASAP
There are a few types of people in this world: those who live and breathe for holiday decorations, those who could take them or leave them, and those who, like Nate Berkus, love putting them away more than the actual decorations themselves.
“I have to be super honest with everybody — and Jeremiah cannot stand this part of my personality. In fact, the kids call me The Grinch,” Berkus said in a recent Instagram video. “Because my favorite thing is putting the holiday decorations away. And they go in these bins every year from The Container Store and then they go back on this shelf, which I ordered from Amazon. And although I love the way holiday decorations look, it’s so satisfying putting them away.”
Being the triple Virgo he is, Berkus is proud of his Christmas decoration storage system, which is made up of The Container Store’s Weathertight Totes and a simple wire rack from Amazon. The totes, which are on sale right now (buy one get one 50% off), come in 10 different sizes ranging from 6.5 quarts to 156 quarts, so you can choose the right ones for your personal storage system and needs.
They’re stackable, ultra-clear, and, as the name suggests, weatherproof with lids that keep out moisture and pests.
And you can get a similar shelving rack to Berkus’ on Amazon. This Seville solid steel storage shelf comes with five tiers and is on wheels so you can easily move it around if you need to reorganize your space. And the shelves are adjustable and can each hold up to 300 pounds.
Or, check out the Honey-Can-Do Wire Shelf if you want something a bit more stationary. This one is on sale for under $55.
If you’re like Nate Berkus and you love putting your decorations away as much as (or more than) you love putting them up, then you deserve a storage area that is as pretty as the decorations themselves. Is it weird to ask for containers as a present? Because that’s what we want now!