Here’s Why Nate Berkus Says You Should Shop Secondhand First

Berkus is such a fan of vintage shopping that he’s bought the same mid-century Soriana sofa from Scarpa twice because it’s just that good. Secondhand designer pieces like the Soriana aren’t going to be the least expensive option, but Berkus has previously noted that you don’t have to go designer to get a bespoke and timeless look.



If the pieces you’re finding are close to what you’re looking for but not quite right, Berkus has suggested getting crafty — you can’t go wrong with a little bit of DIY!



Vintage and antique fixtures, furniture, and even home accessories add so much character to your space, no matter your aesthetic. So before you buy new, do as Berkus does and check out secondhand sites and thrift and antique stores first to find that special something that will take your decor from good to great.