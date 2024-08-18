Target Just Dropped the Cutest Fall Decor Items, and You’ll Want 5 of Them
It’s finally that time of year when you start seeing pumpkins everywhere and anywhere. And Target is no exception. The store just released a ton of new pumpkin decor items and it’s going to be really hard to restrain yourself — ahem, myself — from buying every new piece in this collection.
“Fall is almost here,” Jessica from the Target Junkie Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “Target brought back these pumpkins and I’m sure we’ll see different sizes and colors very soon! I seriously can’t wait to see the rest of the fall collection!”
In Jesscia’s Reel, she shares Target’s new woven pumpkins, which come in two different colorways, as well as a bunch of new glass pumpkins, including one that’s navy blue. Navy is such an underrated fall color, in my opinion! And I’m not the only one who thinks so: “The blue pumpkin,” one person commented on Jessica’s post.
So far, the glass pumpkins seem to be the overall favorite. “Those glass pumpkins make me so happy!” another person wrote, with someone else adding, “Okay those glass pumpkins are amazing.”
But others are just excited that pumpkins are back and happening in the first place. “Can’t wait to decorate,” another commenter said. And someone else jumped the gun and wrote, “One step closer to Halloween!!” Well, okay. I’ll give it to you.
These new pumpkin decorations aren’t yet available online, but there are some similarly adorable ones on the website, like this pink knitted one if you need to get your fix ASAP.
Hopefully the others will be available to purchase online soon, but something tells me there’s even more fall goodness to shop in-store while you wait for the fall collection to debut online. A quick trip to Target? You don’t have to ask me twice.