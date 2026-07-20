I Can’t Believe These Nordstrom Anniversary Deals — Snag Le Creuset, Parachute, and More (Up to 70% Off!)

Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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Bright living room with large windows, green armchair, white sofa, plants, and a chandelier.
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Credit: Amanda Archibald

Black Friday may be 129 days away (I checked), but you can still snag some comparable deals out there today. Case in point: the iconic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From now through August 9, you can save up to 70% off on some of our favorite brands, including Le Creuset, Parachute, Away, BÉIS, and more.

You can snag all these discounts in-store and online, and if you’re a Nordy Club member, you’ll get extra perks, too. And if you don’t feel like scrolling, I’ve rounded up the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals to get you started. Some savings are about to sell out, so don’t wait to add your faves to cart. Happy shopping!

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

Le Creuset Traditional 8-Quart Oval Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
$500$300

Investing in a Le Creuset piece like this oval Dutch oven means adding a kitchen staple that truly lasts a lifetime. Both chic and highly durable, it easily handles soups, meats, and more, while remaining incredibly simple to clean (plus, it's dishwasher-safe). You can pick it up in either Artichaut or Cerise.

$300 at Nordstrom
Béis The 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On Roller
$268$200

Sail through the airport with this stylish and functional BÉIS carry-on. Available in a vibrant blue, it features 360-degree swivel wheels, interior compression straps, and an expandable section that provides an extra two inches of space. Plus, it includes two drawstring pouches perfect for holding dirty laundry and small essentials.

$200 at Nordstrom
Parachute Cozy Quilted Organic Cotton Comforter
$269$180

Shopping writer Alexa broke down all the best Parachute deals at Nordstrom, including this exclusive: the Cozy Quilted Comforter. With a soft cotton shell and fluffy recycled polyester fill, it’s just what you need for staying cozy and comfortable all year-long. Snag it in four neutral colors.

$180 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Set of 2 Silk Pillowcases
$119$79

I absolutely love my silk pillowcases. Beyond being stylish and super comfortable, they prevent morning face creases and minimize hair frizz. This is a great deal on a set of two!

$79 at Nordstrom
Viking 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Chef's Pan
$200$60

From searing meats to scrambling eggs, this 10.5-inch cast iron chef's pan makes everyday cooking a breeze. It offers even heat distribution and retention, alongside a nonreactive, glossy enamel interior designed for effortless food release and quick cleanup. It's also chip-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 400°F.

$60 at Nordstrom
Miko Nest Towel Warmer with Aromatherapy
$199$100

With a 23-liter capacity that can fit multiple towels and robes simultaneously, this towel warmer instantly elevates your bathroom into a spa-like retreat. It features a built-in delay function, allowing you to easily pre-schedule your warming routine. Plus, it heats up to 266°F, ensuring a luxuriously cozy towel is always waiting for you.

$100 at Nordstrom
Meso Goods Tuxpan Bowl
$139$77

Make a statement with this unique bowl, handcrafted by artisans in Guadalajara, Mexico. Made of 100% recycled green glass, it elevates anything you put in it, from salads to your remote controls.

$77 at Nordstrom
Coyuchi Classic 6-Piece Organic Cotton Towel Set
$138$92

We’re fans of Coyuchi’s organic bedding and mattress pads, so of course we love the brand’s organic cotton towels, too. Available in five colors, the set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths that are plush, absorbent, and quick drying.

$92 at Nordstrom
Parachute Riviera Organic Cotton Beach Towel
$89$59

There’s still a few weeks left of summer, so snag this organic cotton beach towel while you can. The chic checkerboard pattern is absorbent and quick-drying, and it’s machine washable. It’s available in two neutral colorways.

$59 at Nordstrom
Apotheke Santal Rock Rose & Verdant Green Reed Diffuser Set
$120$78

Apotheke’s luxe reed diffusers are my go-to host gift, so I’m definitely adding this two-pack to my cart. It comes with two scents (woody and floral Santal Rose Rose and floral and fruity Verdant Garden), and each one provides up to four months of fragrance.

$78 at Nordstrom
PURA x Brooklyn Candle Studio Pro Car Diffuser Set
$90$60

I keep a Pura diffuser in every room in my apartment, but when I want to elevate the scent of my car, I reach for the rechargeable Pura Car Pro Diffuser. This convenient set includes the diffuser device, plus two refills (earthy and fruity Santorini and freshly fragrant Sunday Morning). The diffuser only turns on when you’re in the car and offers up to 15 hours of scent on a single charge (each vial lasts about four weeks) — perfect for your next road trip.

$60 at Nordstrom
DKNY Quick Dry 6-Pack Cotton Washcloths
$20$13

Upgrade your bathroom with this set of six quick-drying washcloths. They’re available in six colors, each measure 12 inches square, and bring a level of comfort and softness that reviewers rave about.

$13 at Nordstrom

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