I Can’t Believe These Nordstrom Anniversary Deals — Snag Le Creuset, Parachute, and More (Up to 70% Off!)

I keep a Pura diffuser in every room in my apartment, but when I want to elevate the scent of my car, I reach for the rechargeable Pura Car Pro Diffuser . This convenient set includes the diffuser device, plus two refills (earthy and fruity Santorini and freshly fragrant Sunday Morning). The diffuser only turns on when you’re in the car and offers up to 15 hours of scent on a single charge (each vial lasts about four weeks) — perfect for your next road trip.