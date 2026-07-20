I Can’t Believe These Nordstrom Anniversary Deals — Snag Le Creuset, Parachute, and More (Up to 70% Off!)
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Black Friday may be 129 days away (I checked), but you can still snag some comparable deals out there today. Case in point: the iconic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From now through August 9, you can save up to 70% off on some of our favorite brands, including Le Creuset, Parachute, Away, BÉIS, and more.
You can snag all these discounts in-store and online, and if you’re a Nordy Club member, you’ll get extra perks, too. And if you don’t feel like scrolling, I’ve rounded up the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals to get you started. Some savings are about to sell out, so don’t wait to add your faves to cart. Happy shopping!
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals
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