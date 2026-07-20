You Can Buy Parachute Linens at a Rare Discount During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

The brand’s luxurious bed and bath linens are usually quite pricey, which makes this under-the-radar page all the more exciting. There are bath towels, duvet covers, and bed sheets – many of which have earned AT editors’ hard-won seal of approval. So if you’ve been biding your time to buy high-quality, soft-as-ever bedding, consider this the sign you’ve been waiting for. Read on for our top Parachute picks.