You Can Buy Parachute Linens at a Rare Discount During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
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Happy Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to all who celebrate! Today through August 9, shoppers everywhere will be snapping up the store’s designer clothing and shoes. But personally, I’ll be heading straight for the home section, where there are tons of rarely discounted finds – including a secret stash of Parachute items.
The brand’s luxurious bed and bath linens are usually quite pricey, which makes this under-the-radar page all the more exciting. There are bath towels, duvet covers, and bed sheets – many of which have earned AT editors’ hard-won seal of approval. So if you’ve been biding your time to buy high-quality, soft-as-ever bedding, consider this the sign you’ve been waiting for. Read on for our top Parachute picks.