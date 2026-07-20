You Can Buy Parachute Linens at a Rare Discount During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Alexa CasanovaShopping Writer
Alexa CasanovaShopping Writer
I cover all things shopping, from cleaning and organizing finds to decor and furniture that’s worth every penny. Your home says a lot about you, so I’m always curious about the things people choose to bring into their space — and aim to make it easier to find those things! I’ve written home and lifestyle content for Well+Good and Design Milk.
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Cozy bedroom featuring a bed with layered blankets, decorative pillows, a woven tray with tea, and a large window with greenery outside.
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Credit: Andrea Gunn Real Estate Photography

Happy Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to all who celebrate! Today through August 9, shoppers everywhere will be snapping up the store’s designer clothing and shoes. But personally, I’ll be heading straight for the home section, where there are tons of rarely discounted finds – including a secret stash of Parachute items

The brand’s luxurious bed and bath linens are usually quite pricey, which makes this under-the-radar page all the more exciting. There are bath towels, duvet covers, and bed sheets – many of which have earned AT editors’ hard-won seal of approval. So if you’ve been biding your time to buy high-quality, soft-as-ever bedding, consider this the sign you’ve been waiting for. Read on for our top Parachute picks.

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover
$230$150

“This duvet cover is crazy soft, while still feeling crisp and clean,” wrote one AT contributor about Parachute’s Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover. “Somehow it wrinkles minimally and seems to self-smooth across my bed.” It’s available in the brand’s sought-after striped patterns, too!

$150 at Nordstrom
Resort Stripe Organic Cotton Terry Bath Towel
$59$39

Live out your summer bungalow dreams with Parachute’s Resort Stripe bath towels. The blue stripes have a classic look. And the cotton terry is woven using the brand’s Aerocotton technology, which helps make the towels especially absorbent and fast-drying – perfect for hot, multiple-shower days.

$39 at Nordstrom
Soft Luxe Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set
$319$210

If you want the look and feel of a five-star-hotel bed, go for the Soft Luxe Organic Cotton Sateen Sheets. They’re brushed and garment-washed for superior softness that still feels cool during the summer months. Delicately finished seams give them a tailored vibe, too.

$210 at Nordstrom
Soft Rib Bath Towel
$59$39

Long-staple cotton gives the Soft Rib Bath Towel a luxurious loft and softness, without skimping on absorbency or dry time. And I can’t get enough of the muted colorways; they add a calming spa-like vibe to your bathroom.

$39 at Nordstrom
Organic Cotton Twill Quilt
$269$180

Editors (myself included!) are big fans of Parachute quilts, and this Organic Cotton Twill quilt is no exception. Its lightweight fill makes it perfect for the warmer months and it layers beautifully through the fall and winter. And the organic cotton shell is snuggly-soft.

$180 at Nordstrom
Mosaic Organic Cotton Bath Towel
$59$39

At one point, this fan-favorite bath towel previously had a waitlist of over 1,000 people (really). Now you can finally experience its rich cotton softness at a discount. The jacquard design is absorbent and quick-drying, and adds texture and interest to any bathroom.

$39 at Nordstrom
Parachute Cozy Quilted Organic Cotton Comforter
$269$180

The Cozy Quilted Comforter is a Nordstrom exclusive, which only makes me want it more. It features a soft cotton shell and fluffy recycled polyester fill that you’ll relish curling up under at the end of the night. And there’s no duvet cover required; the bubbly texture is stylish enough to take center stage!

$180 at Nordstrom
Brushed Cotton Sheet Set
$279$185

If the aforementioned Brushed Cotton Duvet Set is any indication, I know the matching sheets have to be good. “I've had them for a while now, and they have held up in the wash and are extremely soft and luxurious,” wrote one Nordstrom shopper.

$185 at Nordstrom
Two-Tone Organic Cotton Rib Throw Blanket
$129$85

This throw blanket will run you more than  $100 at full price, so it’s absolutely worth buying during the sale. The organic cotton knit features ribbed stripes for subtle texture and depth. And the neutral tones will look right at home in virtually any space.

$85 at Nordstrom
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