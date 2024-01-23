Take a Look at This $2,000 NYC Apartment That Doesn’t Have a Bathroom

In the comments section, people were appalled at the price and size of the room, which led to many jokes. “See these micro apartments would be fine only if they would cost like 200$,” someone said. Another wrote, “At what point do you stop calling it an apartment and just call it a room.” For just under $2,000, this room — sorry, apartment — can be yours.



Labock didn’t share the location of this apartment, but it’s under assumption that the listing is in Manhattan. For the price of this apartment, college students in New York are undeniably receiving better deals in student housing. Perhaps this is a lesson of getting what you pay for, but maybe it’s time to rethink relocating to the big city.