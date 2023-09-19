You Can Visit NYC’s Retired Playground Animals at This City Park

In a press release, NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue shared that the animals will hopefully inspire “imagination and creativity” to future park goers. “At NYC Parks, our civil servants take many forms: not only park workers but also the beloved concrete animals children have been playing on for decades in our playgrounds across the city,” she said.



Shrubs, trees, and the aforementioned benches surround the retired animals, so it’ll be a treat to see them if you happen to spend time in Queens. So go celebrate some of New York’s hard-working citizens by paying them a visit at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.