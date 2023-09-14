This NYC TikToker Proves Tall Beds Aren’t Just for Dorms
TikTok user @jessisaint1 has both baffled and impressed the internet after she shared a video of her bed, which is so tall, she needs a step stool to get in it.
In her video, you can see that the bed is nearly as tall as Jessi, with the frame nearly the same height as her legs, and the mattress up to her chest. The headboard, meanwhile, is so high, it feels like it could reach the ceiling. To lie down, she first has to climb up a stool and hop onto her mattress.
So why have such a tall bed? It’s simply a good storage solution for a studio apartment (or dorm!), as it can stow more belongings while not taking up more floor space.
Later in the video, she reveals that underneath is a large space for keeping luggage and bins of rarely used items. The tunnel isn’t the only storage area, either. If you look closely, one side of the frame has drawers while the other side has shelves for even more storage.
Many thought the space below the bed was for other purposes, like a dog house, but when they saw the reveal, it suddenly made sense. Those who live in tiny spaces especially loved the idea.
“Brilliant! This is like what we did in the dorms but you’ve made it look chic!” said a commenter. Another added: “I’ve done this in NYC too! Makes life way easier.”
For those who are planning to make a similar bed, Jessi briefly explained that the frame is made out of IKEA products. She plans to post a more in-depth tutorial soon, so follow her on TikTok to stay updated.