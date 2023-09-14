This NYC TikToker Proves Tall Beds Aren’t Just for Dorms

Many thought the space below the bed was for other purposes, like a dog house, but when they saw the reveal, it suddenly made sense. Those who live in tiny spaces especially loved the idea.



“Brilliant! This is like what we did in the dorms but you’ve made it look chic!” said a commenter. Another added: “I’ve done this in NYC too! Makes life way easier.”

For those who are planning to make a similar bed, Jessi briefly explained that the frame is made out of IKEA products. She plans to post a more in-depth tutorial soon, so follow her on TikTok to stay updated.