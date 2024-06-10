I Traded To-Do Lists for “Only-Do Lists,” and Now I Can Finally Relax

The concept underlying the only-do list isn’t new. Some people call it their “top priorities,” their day’s “top three,” or something related. I even see similar names printed in daily planners. While the idea is familiar, specifically calling my daily list my “only-do list” reminds me not to do anything else and to avoid working my way down the litany of everything else that’s undone.



Staying within my “only-dos” allows me to step out of my go-go-go mode where productivity seems like my only worthwhile endeavor. My only-do list helps me be present and gives me the space in my day to enjoy the life that’s happening right in front of me.