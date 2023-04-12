For Those Who Loved the Viral Strawberry Stool, Grab This Orange Version
Last year’s frenzy for fruit-shaped furniture is nowhere near done. The stylish strawberry stool at HomeGoods went viral on TikTok and quickly sold out, which led to a similar lemon wedge table to arrive at stores. And the latest citrus to join the collection of fruit furniture will add a bit of zest to your home — especially if you’re a Floridian.
Interior designer Vintage Show Pony, who recently bought the strawberry and lemon stools, spotted the orange wedge at the Homesense in Westchester and immediately purchased it to add to his collection.
Throughout the comment section, many TikTok users joked that all three stools give “Animal Crossing vibes” and remind them of a dollhouse. In order to match the Animal Crossing aesthetic in his office, Vintage Show Pony placed the three fruit stools under a vintage glass table. After seeing how the table’s white leaves complemented the bright colors of the stools, it’s easy to imagine how lovely a tea party could be there.
And the orange stool has been spotted by other content creators, including @thriftyweenqueen (who also happens to own the strawberry and lemon stools). After noticing the lack of orange in her home, she mentioned that the bright shade of the ceramic stool complements her colorful room.
Now that spring is here, it’s the perfect time to introduce bright decor into your home — especially with strawberry season nearing. JOANN recently released strawberry pillows and kitchenware in their spring collection, and the strawberry stool is roaming the aisles of HomeGoods to accompany the orange and lemon stools.
Who knows the next fruit that will be spotted at the retailer? Maybe a grapefruit will be the next citrus to add to your fruity collection.