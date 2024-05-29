“This piece is small but does the job. Because there are no doors to swing open, it allows it to be placed in small areas. It works well as an end table or small nightstand.” — KaPetra

“The nightstand is cute and has a 1960s retro vibe. Looks exactly like the website pic. Perfectly circular, like an oil drum, with three sliding doors. It’s not heavy, yet seems surprisingly sturdy. The best part of all? No assembly!” — Connie

“This is really cute and exactly like the picture. I love the color since it’s more of a cream eggshell color. I can also fit my Nintendo Switch in the drawer, so it’s pretty spacious. It’s definitely worth the price since I have seen similar products at other locations for more.” — Nehal