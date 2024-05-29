Walmart’s $27 Dupe of DWR’s $280 Modern Side Table Keeps Selling Out but Is Back in Stock (It Has So Much Storage!)
Dupes for virtually every kind of product have taken over social media, but the decor ones are (understandably) our favorites. There’s something so satisfying about finding a near-perfect look-alike of a designer piece of furniture. Here at AT, we always keep an eye on our favorite budget-friendly retailers’ websites to see if any of their pieces could be mistaken for pricier ones — and surprisingly enough, Walmart has been one of our top dupe sources. We’ve found an IKEA Kallax replica and a West Elm swivel chair match — we could go on, but you get the idea.
Well, we just found another that we can add to that ongoing list, and this time, it’s a small-space-friendly nightstand. This modern design has a minimal footprint, and the drawers slide instead of swinging out, meaning you can place the side table in tight areas. Each shelf is separate and stackable. But most importantly, it could easily be mistaken for Italian designer Kartell’s $280 version. The biggest difference? Walmart’s is on sale for $27. It keeps selling out over and over, so don’t wait to snag one for yourself!
What Is the Oumilen Sliding Barrel Modern Bedroom Nightstand?
A Walmart bestseller for obvious reasons, this 12×12-inch nightstand is designed to fit in even the most cramped corners of your bedroom, dorm, or kids’ room. Its cylindrical shape sets it apart from your typical modular side table and lends an artsy, modern vibe to the surrounding area. At 23 inches tall, the three-drawer model is the perfect height for your bedside items or living room snacks, but there’s also a four-tier version if you’d like a little extra storage space. Of course, if you’re a design enthusiast, another major selling point is that this $27 find is a near-perfect dupe for Kartell’s Componibili storage unit, which sells at Design Within Reach for over $250 more.
The Walmart nightstand is also available in several fun colors just like the OG version, though select hues are selling out fast. We especially love the matcha green shade as well as the bubblegum pink.
What Walmart Shoppers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.5/5
“This piece is small but does the job. Because there are no doors to swing open, it allows it to be placed in small areas. It works well as an end table or small nightstand.” — KaPetra
“The nightstand is cute and has a 1960s retro vibe. Looks exactly like the website pic. Perfectly circular, like an oil drum, with three sliding doors. It’s not heavy, yet seems surprisingly sturdy. The best part of all? No assembly!” — Connie
“This is really cute and exactly like the picture. I love the color since it’s more of a cream eggshell color. I can also fit my Nintendo Switch in the drawer, so it’s pretty spacious. It’s definitely worth the price since I have seen similar products at other locations for more.” — Nehal
Considering that this under-$30 nightstand has sold out multiple times before, there’s no telling how long it’ll stay in stock. We suggest snagging one (or even a pair!) now and giving your space a visual boost as well as some much-needed storage space.
Buy: Oumilen Sliding Barrel Modern Bedroom Nightstand, $27.08 (normally $39)