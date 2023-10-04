Our Place’s Game-Changing Air Fryer Oven That Sold Out in Minutes Is Back in Stock — and It Comes in a Gorgeous New Color
Kitchen appliances aren’t usually known for their visual appeal. They’re bulky, and the only colors you have to choose from are white, black, or silver. However, recently, retailers have begun taking the same approach as they have with colorful cookware, coming out with stylish appliances that you won’t mind sitting on your countertop. In fact, not only will you not mind — you’ll actually want to show them off.
It makes sense that Our Place, the DTC cookware brand behind the gorgeous, social media-famous Always Pan, would be one of the retailers leading the way. Just this summer, their first-ever countertop appliance called the Wonder Oven hit the market, and let me tell you, it did not disappoint. According to dozens of reviews, the 6-in-1 air fryer toaster was just as high quality and fashionable as we’ve come to expect from Our Place. Naturally, all four colors options sold out in a little over a week.
However, we have some good news: The Wonder Oven is currently back in stock, and now comes in the fan-favorite lavender shade.
Steam, Char, Blue Salt, and limited edition Spice — the latter which sold out in just four days — are all up for grabs again, with the notable addition of the limited-edition Lavender. Ever since it came out as a hue of the Always Pan in 2020, it sold out nearly every time it was restocked, so we expect the reaction to the new Wonder Oven shade to be on a similar level.
But aside from its colors, the Wonder Oven really lives up to its name in terms of performance. At just $195, the appliance comes with a wire rack, toxin-free nonstick bake pan, air fryer basket, and crumb tray. And Our Place tools are nothing if not multifunctional: It can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil, so instead of cramming an air fryer and toaster on your countertop, you just need space for this single compact gadget.
Mark, our executive director of commerce, put it perfectly: “Besides saving countertop and cabinet space, the Wonder Oven also saves time on meal prep,” he wrote. “It preheats in under 2.5 minutes and is capable of two-level cooking, with enough space to roast an entire chicken while also air frying veggies at the same time.”
“I loved the aesthetic of the Wonder Oven right off the bat, but I was wondering if the rest of the features would live up to what was promised,” a reviewer said. “They absolutely do! My favorite feature (surprisingly) has been the reheating with steam. It has made my microwave obsolete because it heats my food so much more evenly, plus it doesn’t dry it out.”
Another even said that they’re using the Wonder Oven more than their actual, full size oven. Though we expected nothing less, the Wonder Oven certainly lives up to the hype, and we have no doubt that the lavender shade, along with all the others, will go just as quickly this time around. Don’t wait to grab yours!
Buy: Wonder Oven, $195
