How to Shop Overstock & Bed Bath & Beyond Now That It’s One Site
When Bed Bath & Beyond customers heard that the brand was bankrupt and closing all its locations earlier this year, many either mourned BB&B’s legendary coupons or rushed to shop the closing sales. But thanks to the transformation of one company, Bed Bath & Beyond is back and better than ever.
On Aug. 1, e-commerce retailer Overstock rebranded and relaunched itself as Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock spent $21.5 million in June to buy the BB&B name and intellectual property, and although the physical stores will remain closed, Bed Bath & Beyond products are now available to purchase online at bedbathandbeyond.com (the old Overstock website now redirects to BB&B).
The new Bed Bath & Beyond plans to still carry the usual bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products that shoppers are familiar with, but they’ll also launch a variety of larger home items, like rugs, lighting, and furniture. Along with more products, they’ll be offering several discounts on their website through the Bed Bath & Beyond app and loyalty program.
After the company saw “strong customer engagement” while launching their Canadian website in late June, Jonathan Johnson, the CEO of the new Bed Bath & Beyond, assures shoppers that this rebrand is worth the wait. “Through this rebranding, we’re breathing new life into Bed Bath & Beyond, positioning it as an asset-light, ecommerce retailer with an expanded home furnishings and furniture assortment,” Johnson said in a press statement. “Think of it as Bed Bath & a much bigger, better Beyond.”
Here are a few answers to the questions that dedicated Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock shoppers might have:
Did Bed Bath & Beyond come back?
Essentially, yes! Overstock purchased Bed Bath & Beyond, but unfortunately, the famous Big Blue coupon will not be returning.
Where can customers shop for Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock?
The updated website can be found at overstock.com or bedbathandbeyond.com.
Can I still return items that were purchased on Overstock.com?
According to their return policy, you can send most items back within 30 days of their delivery, but that does not apply to Marketplace Seller products from Bed Bath & Beyond.
What discounts are offered for shoppers?
To celebrate the company’s milestone launch, the deals and promotions are available on the app and website. The 25-percent welcome coupon is for shoppers on the mobile app, which is free to download for iOS and Android. Members of Bed Bath & Beyond’s former loyalty program can expect to have their points reinstated, view exclusive coupons, and receive a free one-year membership to the new rewards program. For Overstock’s former loyalty program, Club O, members will have their membership transferred to a new account and receive a 20-percent coupon.
Are there any new products available since the two companies have combined?
Yes! There are over 600,000 new items to shop on the site, according to Johnson. Here are some of the most fun ones we spotted on the new site today: