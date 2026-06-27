The $8 DIY That Makes Cheap Art Look 10x Its Price — Even Thrifted Finds!
Have you been on the hunt to fill a blank wall in your home? If you’re after a true statement piece (and you’re against a gallery wall!) then you’ll quickly learn that the larger a piece of art gets, the more expensive it usually will be. But for those who are hoping to save instead of splurge, there’s an easy and fun project you can do that allows you to get big art without blowing your budget.
All you have to do is find a framed canvas that fits the space you have in mind (it can even be thrifted!) and then hit your nearest hardware store. Rather than spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on paint to cover an entire statement wall, you’ll simply pick up a paint sample — which is often priced at below $10.
This Trending DIY Paint Hack Looks So Luxe
“Break in my regularly scheduled programming for a hack: got a 36×36 canvas print from Target for $50 and a semi-gloss wall paint sample from The Home Depot and turned it into the most complimented piece in my apartment,” Instagram user Jack Larkin wrote in a recent caption.
Larkin chose a bright cobalt blue color and purchased a canvas that had a bit of texture, and the result looks like expensive modern art. But the secret is that it’s wildly affordable; the framed Target artwork was just $50, but many retailers have clearance aisles full of canvas art as well. The fact that these pieces are already framed is truly awesome, as frames of this size can cost hundreds on their own.
Other Ways to Get the Look
If you’re not into the frame, though, look for wrapped canvases instead. These artworks don’t require framing — just make sure to carry your paint color to the sides of the canvas to make it look intentional and expensive. To make this statement piece look like oil, look for pieces in floating frames rather than under glass. Being able to see the texture of the canvas and paint will really enhance the finished result.
Finally, choose a color sample that works with your space and experiment with finishes. Jack chose a semi-gloss finish, but matte could be stunning, too. Add baking soda to the paint to create a chalky texture, or play with your painting technique.
A Final Tip to Nailing DIY Designer Wall Art
Jack said he went “pretty heavy with brush strokes, let one direction air dry, and then went on with a partial coat in the other direction” to get this texture just right on his now-viral canvas.
That blank wall has officially been taken care of! And no one will guess that you painted it with a color sample from The Home Depot: Your secret is safe here!
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