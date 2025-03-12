We Asked Pro Painters What Paint Trend Homeowners Regret Most, and They Basically All Agreed

On the opposite end of the spectrum, all-white rooms don’t always work, either. “While bright white walls can feel fresh and modern, many homeowners realize too late that stark white can make a space feel cold and sterile, especially in rooms without warm lighting or natural textures to balance them out,” Taylor says. The fix? She recommends testing out your paint colors and observing them at different points in the day. A dark accent wall might feel totally different at night with overhead lighting, while a crisp white might feel too sterile in the harsh light of day.



Using different colors in different rooms is another common regret that Kelly Mardis, owner of Marcel Painting, sees from his clients. “A good paint job requires both creativity and uniformity,” he says. “Different colors are good, but you want them to blend well with the rest of the house; each room shouldn’t feel like you’re on another planet.”