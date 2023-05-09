This (Paint-Free!) Renter-Friendly Hack Instantly Updates Your Walls

Your mileage may vary, of course, but when it comes to dealing with painted walls, you’ll probably want to err on the side of caution. As one commenter wrote: “I learned recently duct tape removes paint when we freshly painted and put duct tape over instead of painters tape and there went the paint,” to which Bridges replied, “This paint is not fresh. Hasn’t been painted in yearsssss. Do not do this on fresh paint!” Others pointed out that it’s less to do with the freshness of the paint and more to do with how long the duct tape is kept on the walls, adhering more firmly with time and increasing the chance of peeling or chipping paint upon removal.