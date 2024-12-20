Why You Should Always Keep a Paper Towel Holder Under Your Sink (It’s Clever Organizing!)
The internet’s latest viral cleaning hack magically adds another layer of organization to your cupboard space — and chances are you probably already own the common household item that’s responsible. If you’re like me and the area under your kitchen sink and counter is also a dark, chaotic space filled with cleaning supplies, bulk Costco paper products, and a full set of sponges, you can effortlessly free up some extra space by keeping a paper towel holder under your sink.
Instagram user @DailyOriginalVids demonstrated this simple yet ingenious hack in a Reel, which shows how they transformed a metal paper towel holder into a holder for trash bags — and I immediately had to try it for myself.
In the clip, the creator showed how much space their roll of trash bags had taken up at the bottom of the cupboard. They then fit that roll of plastic bags around their paper towel holder. Not only does this seconds-long hack instantly double your storage space under your sink, but it also makes it so easy to grab and rip off a new trash bag whenever you need it, just like with a paper towel.
I had to try it. I swapped out my large box of bags for the streamlined holder, which made use of vertical “dead space” I have under the sink while freeing up the ground space that I really need. You can also lay it on its side stacked on top of boxes, or other containers, depending on how your under-cabinet storage is arranged.
Several people commented that this hack is particularly helpful when you’re buying in bulk from Sam’s Club and Costco, as their extra-large rolls usually come in a box that “won’t fit in a drawer or under the sink.”
It’s easy to thrift or buy an extra paper towel holder for cheap, but several commenters also suggested improving on the hack by storing a few of your bags at a time at the bottom of your trash can.
“Makes it even more quick and easy and out of the way,” one person wrote, while another shared that they love how easy it is to grab a new bag when you take the trash out. “The next one is right there without taking up space under the cabinet!” they wrote.