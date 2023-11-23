My Firm Mattress Was Giving Me Hip Pain — Until I Tried This Unbelievably Comfy Mattress Topper (It’s 20% Off for Black Friday!) 

As someone who works from home most of the week and who, frankly, loves lazing around, I need a comfy bed. My apartment doesn’t have a dedicated living room or office, so I end up doing everything from sleeping to writing stories right from my full-sized frame. The only issue? The place I rented at the beginning of the year came with a bed frame and mattress, and the latter was insufferably firm. I powered through the discomfort for about six months, but eventually, I got tired of waking up with sore hips and a stiff back. The final straw was when I realized that the mattress shell, which is naturally gray in color, was bleeding onto my sheets and making them gray, too! I was beyond over it, but it’s not like I could get rid of the mattress, as it’s not mine. That’s when I got the idea to try a mattress topper.