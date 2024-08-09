While my arms recovered from soreness, I reevaluated my entire perspective on not just peel-and-stick makeovers, but also DIY projects in general within rental spaces. I learned there’s a careful balance to find between not overdoing it design-wise in a place you won’t be living in long-term, and still putting in the effort to make it uniquely yours — which you can do without customizing every last detail!



With the next kitchen countertop I meet, I’ll be taking a beat before I decide if it needs to be revamped and match every last detail in the kitchen. Patience is underrated when it comes to curating your home (no matter if you rent or own), and sometimes the best features are already right in front of you.