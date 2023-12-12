The Phrase You Never Want to See in a Real Estate Listing

“In the end, real estate is all about strategy and is heavily entangled in the psychology of people,” Hybart says. “It is also the reason I personally choose to rarely represent the seller and buyer in the same transaction.”



Lisner says if you are indeed interested in the house, go see it in person and then make a strong offer. “Just remember not to put all your hopes on that one deal,” she says. “Because there’s still a chance the current contract will proceed, it’s smart to keep exploring other options and not put all your eggs in one basket.”