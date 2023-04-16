These Are the Most Pet-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
If you’ve got pets, you know that your home is also their home, so their comfort and well-being is likely top of mind when you’re considering a move. Thankfully, more and more cities are finding new ways to be welcoming of furry friends, and the pros at Forbes Advisor did a little digging to find out which United States cities are currently the most pet-friendly.
In their report, the researchers compared the 91 most populated cities in the country using available data across 13 metrics, with data spanning four key categories: dog veterinary cost, cat veterinary cost, veterinary access, and pet-friendly spaces. And while one city clearly came out on top, the list of 10 cities are certainly all pretty impressive when it comes to providing resources and amenities for cats, dogs, and any other pets you’ve got in your family.
For more content like this follow
Scoring an incredible 100 out of 100, Tucson, Arizona, takes top honors on the list, and it’s all due to a number of factors. Along with ranking sixth highest for access to veterinary care, the Old Pueblo also has the third highest concentration of veterinary offices per 10,000 establishments, which offer across-the-board affordable pet care including low fees for vaccinations, spay and neuter services, professional dental cleanings, and general office visits — all of which add up fast when you’ve got a furry friend.
Rounding out the top five, in order, are Raleigh, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Wichita, Kansas; and Cincinnati, Ohio. Generally speaking, cities in the South offer more budget-friendly veterinary services, as four of the cities from the top 10 list are there, including Raleigh, Nashville, Louisville, Kentucky; and Plano, Texas. Plano also takes top honors for having the most pet-friendly apartments available, while pet owners in Memphis pay the lowest vet prices for both dogs and cats.
If you’re considering a move in the coming months, check out the full report to see where your prospective home sits on the list. Your beloved cat or pooch will be glad you did.