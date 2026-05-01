This $20 Wicker Outdoor Gem Doubles as a Storage Find (It’s So Cottagecore)
I’m a big believer in always opting for the most charming option of anything possible. If you have to choose between something that is purely practical and something that is both practical and beautiful, why not opt for the latter? This choice presents itself often while I’m looking for summer entertaining and serving pieces — especially those for dining al fresco.
This is the philosophy that finally encouraged me to trade in my canvas tote for a more whimsical option when bringing snacks to the park (which I do at least once or twice a week): a classic picnic basket. As I started searching for the picnic basket of my dreams, though, I realized that they were expensive. That’s when I discovered the secret: You never have to buy a picnic basket (or any basket!) new if you look in two places.
Consider Thrift Shops or Facebook Marketplace for Your Wicker Picnic Basket
There’s a whole world out there of vintage or used picnic baskets all over the internet and in thrift store aisles everywhere — for far cheaper than buying them from a traditional retailer.
My algorithm on Facebook Marketplace started feeding me picnic baskets — from vintage baskets made from wide wicker with a wood top, to newer baskets with all the accoutrements and darling fabric inserts (clearly purchased by someone with more outdoor dining dreams than reality). There were endless options, and most were marked down over and over again.
So in the end, rather than buying a new one, I picked up a cute open basket for $20 or so. It is so delightful when I trek to the park holding that basket with a dish towel tucked inside, plus a few blocks of cheese and a box of crackers. (It’s also easier than wrangling a tote, and opening it up each time I need to remember what I have inside!)
What I Look For in a Wicker Picnic Basket
In my search for the perfect picnic basket, there was one caveat: It needed to serve a purpose beyond just looking cute on the way to the park. I don’t have a ton of excess storage in my city row house, and there’s certainly no room for a full picnic basket in my limited closet space. That led me to choose an open basket (although I loved the ones with lids!), and I use it for storage and toting items around when it’s not en route to an afternoon al fresco affair.
I primarily use it as an on-the-stairs basket, where I set it on the stairs and collect items that need to go up or down (a must when living in a three-story row house!). The key is making sure however it’s used at home is easy enough to empty quickly when it’s time to use it for a picnic, which is exactly why using it on the stairs is ideal. An impromptu picnic is a good reason not to let items linger in the basket, and it’s a natural (and cute) organizing find that helps limit stair clutter where there used to be plenty.
Where to Buy a New Wicker Picnic Basket if You Can’t Find a Pre-Loved One
Of course, if you can’t find the right wicker picnic basket you’re looking for in thrift stores or on Facebook Marketplace, you can shop for a new one instead. Wayfair has a $75 option — the cheapest of what I could find online — but it doesn’t have internal storage for plates and the like.
There are incredibly charming picnic baskets, like this Williams-Sonoma one that’s available with a Famille Rose motif throughout. It also includes all the pieces you need for a meal al fresco — from forks and glassware to a corkscrew and even insulated cooler.
Alternatively, there’s this classic styling with a fresh blue and white stripe from Crate & Barrel that can fit an entire wine bottle inside it.