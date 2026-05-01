This $20 Wicker Outdoor Gem Doubles as a Storage Find (It’s So Cottagecore)

I primarily use it as an on-the-stairs basket, where I set it on the stairs and collect items that need to go up or down (a must when living in a three-story row house!). The key is making sure however it’s used at home is easy enough to empty quickly when it’s time to use it for a picnic, which is exactly why using it on the stairs is ideal. An impromptu picnic is a good reason not to let items linger in the basket, and it’s a natural (and cute) organizing find that helps limit stair clutter where there used to be plenty.