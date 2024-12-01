This $13 Pioneer Woman-Approved Holiday Find Is “So Perfect” for Cozy Nights (in 2 Styles!)
Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, has your holiday sweets situation all figured out. She recently designed a ceramic set for Walmart that comes with a mug and plate that acts as both a saucer and a cookie tray, making the most wonderful time of the year even more wonderful.
“Cookies for Santa! (Or yourself.)” Drummond captioned a recent Instagram post. “The cutest little cookie and mug sets. (Link in profile…there’s a red one, too!) Warning: My Christmas spirit is comin’ in hot this year.”
Available in two different designs, the mug sets come with a 16-ounce mug (the ideal size for hot chocolate and marshmallows) as well as a 10-inch tray that can fit a couple of cookies, a few rum balls, or a handful of Chex Mix.
Both the mug and the tray are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and both sets have almost perfect five-star reviews across the board.
“Gorgeous design!” one reviewer wrote. “Such a festive set that is well-made, durable stoneware, and it came excellently packaged. … The set would make a great gift or a wonderful treat for yourself. The tray has a place for the mug, so it doesn’t slide around.”
“Could not resist these!” another person said. “So perfect year round for a snack, a party, or a having a neighbor over for coffee and cookies. I knew these would sell out quickly so I ordered two sets and will use often!!”
And, of course, how cute would either of these sets look on your mantel for Santa on Christmas Eve?
Grab one of these adorable mug sets from The Pioneer Woman’s Walmart collection now, for just under $13 each, and have yourself a merry little treat and hot cocoa every day during the holiday season.