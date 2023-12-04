Newsletters

The $22 Amazon Find That’ll Turn an Ordinary Bathroom Mirror Into a Salon-Worthy Mirror

Haley Lyndes
Haley LyndesSEO Commerce Writer
Haley is your ultimate shopping authority, dedicated to bringing you the latest deals and the best product choices for Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn. With prior experience as a full-time commerce writer for POPSUGAR, she's passionate about helping you discover the best places to shop for top-notch products without breaking the bank. Born in Vermont and based in Boston, she has a deep-rooted love for New England and enjoys her weekends exploring the charm of the region, hopping from one (very small) state to another.
published about 5 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Post Image
Credit: Jason Rampe

If you’re someone who enjoys wearing makeup, you’re probably familiar with the ongoing battle against bad lighting. It has a knack for disrupting makeup routines, leaving us feeling far from glamorous. Ever wonder why celebrities tote their own lighting gear around or why your favorite influencers have amazing illumination in their bathrooms? It’s not just for show; it’s because it makes a huge difference. The good news is that you, too, can have top-notch lighting, and you don’t need a Hollywood budget to afford it. For just $22 on Amazon, you can pick up this Adhesive LED Makeup Light that will change the way you do your makeup forever. It’s the secret to giving you the confidence you deserve each time you step out of the house. Get ready for a flawless beauty routine and a newfound sense of self. (You’re welcome in advance).

What Is the Bestcan LED Makeup Light?

Have a dim bathroom with limited outlets? Then you’ll want this portable makeup light that requires no outlet. Thanks to its professional-grade light bulbs, portable design, and built-in rechargeable lithium battery, this Bestcan LED Makeup Light is a worthy purchase. It features adjustable brightness and color settings — natural white, cold white, and warm white — that are all available at your fingertips for your preference. There are 10 brightness settings in total, which is just about as many as your average vanity mirror. Install it with the included suckers, adhesive pads, or screws (if you want it more permanent), and make this chic LED accessory your next bathroom addition. Psst . . . some people even use two!

Credit: Amazon

What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying

Rating: 3.9/5 stars

“I’m very pleased with this light, especially for the price. I even use it when I’m not applying makeup if I just need some light in my bathroom rather than having all of the lights come on. I would buy it again. The light attached easily to my bathroom mirror and charges quickly.” — April

“It fits the space (where I don’t have an outlet), and I can take it down and charge it as needed, and the light is great!” — Kelly Matthews

“Super bight, great suction!! The suction is so good that it is hard to move them once you put them in place. I got two sets, and it’s worth every penny!! — Peggy Williams

For only $22, you can elevate your makeup game with this Adhesive LED Makeup Light. Thanks to its professional-grade 6500K lighting, portable design, and customizable settings, it will transform your glam routine for the better.

Bathroom
Bathroom Projects
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits