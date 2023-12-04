The $22 Amazon Find That’ll Turn an Ordinary Bathroom Mirror Into a Salon-Worthy Mirror

“I’m very pleased with this light, especially for the price. I even use it when I’m not applying makeup if I just need some light in my bathroom rather than having all of the lights come on. I would buy it again. The light attached easily to my bathroom mirror and charges quickly.” — April

“It fits the space (where I don’t have an outlet), and I can take it down and charge it as needed, and the light is great!” — Kelly Matthews

“Super bight, great suction!! The suction is so good that it is hard to move them once you put them in place. I got two sets, and it’s worth every penny!! — Peggy Williams