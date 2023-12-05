Newsletters

Pottery Barn Is Offering Up to 50% Off Thousands of Home Items — See Our 10 Top Picks

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
Post Image
Credit: Carina Romano

If you’ve had the post-sale blues ever since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ended, we have some news that might brighten your day: You have a ton of holiday and end-of-the-year discounts to look forward to. There’s no better time to finally make the home upgrades that you’ve been putting off all year. You might even be thinking bigger, hoping to redo an entire room or even the whole house. In either case, this is your moment!

Even though we still have about a month to go until most holidays arrive, you can start celebrating right now thanks to retailers like Pottery Barn, whose huge sale is already live. Thousands of pieces of furniture, decor, and other home essentials are up to half off, rivaling the brand’s epic BFCM deals from just a couple of weeks ago. Editor-tested items and bestsellers are among our 10 picks, which you can find below!

1 / 10
Faux Fur Ruched Throw
Pottery Barn
$143.00
was $179.00

This throw may be on the more expensive side, but senior commerce editor Alicia can assure you that it’s more than worth it. She says that it feels as soft as real fur and looks stunning on her couch. There are 11 different colors and two sizes to choose from, so you’ll definitely find one that fits your space!

Buy Now
2 / 10
Sutton Tufted Upholstered Swivel Armchair
Pottery Barn
$1079.00
was $1349.00

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect chair to curl up and read a book in, look no further than the Sutton swivel chair. The tufted back is a classic look, and the large size can fit two people cozily.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Cable Plush Robe
Pottery Barn
$63.00
was $79.00

This comfy robe would be a hit with any giftee, especially if they’re looking to prioritize self-care in the new year. It’s more stylish than the standard robe with its woven look, which echoes a cable-knit sweater.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Toulouse Upholstered Bed, Queen
Pottery Barn
$1599.00
was $1999.00

We tested out tons of bed frames from Pottery Barn, and this elegant one earned the title of “Best Classic.” “Complete with moderate under-bed storage space and a highly coveted beautifying and texturizing wood veneer, the Toulouse is well worth the price in person if its visual is up your alley,” we determined.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Chunky Knit Sweater Rug, 5' x 8'
Pottery Barn
$509.00
was $599.00

Another category we tried out at Pottery Barn? Area rugs! We think the woolen Chunky Knit Sweater Rug is especially great for winter — even though, of course, it works year-round. It’s thick, which means it’ll hold up wherever you put it, and soft to the touch.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Emery Linen Blackout Curtain in Flagstone, 50" x 84"
Pottery Barn
$107.00
was $179.00

"They're extremely stylish and do effectively block out the bright flood light outside my apartment," Alicia said of the Emery curtains, which are on sale in the black colorway. It has a subtle woven texture that looks totally high end.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Classic Organic Towel, Set of 3
Pottery Barn
$72.00
was $85.00

A quality bath towel will help make your bathroom feel like a spa — and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than Pottery Barn’s bestselling Classic Organic Towel, which is just as fluffy as it is long-lasting.

Buy Now
8 / 10
European Flax Linen Waffle Duvet Cover, Full/Queen
Pottery Barn
$199.00
was $279.00

Linen will instantly give your bed a more luxurious vibe in terms of appearance and feel. The waffle-detailed fabric of this duvet comes in 18 stunning colors, and it comes pre-washed for ultimate softness.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Teddy Bear Slippers
Pottery Barn
$20.00
was $29.50

Save yourself (or a giftee) from the jarring experience of touching your feet to the cold floor after getting out of your warm bed. You’ll never want to take these faux fur slippers off once you start wearing them all around the house.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Turner Square Arm Leather Sofa
Pottery Barn
$3399.00
was $3599.00

“Stylish but life-friendly,” this was our favorite leather option when we tested out all of Pottery Barn’s sofa offerings. The relaxed feel seriously impressed us — its leather is designed to patina and become more broken in over time.

Buy Now
