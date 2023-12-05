Pottery Barn Is Offering Up to 50% Off Thousands of Home Items — See Our 10 Top Picks
If you’ve had the post-sale blues ever since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ended, we have some news that might brighten your day: You have a ton of holiday and end-of-the-year discounts to look forward to. There’s no better time to finally make the home upgrades that you’ve been putting off all year. You might even be thinking bigger, hoping to redo an entire room or even the whole house. In either case, this is your moment!
Even though we still have about a month to go until most holidays arrive, you can start celebrating right now thanks to retailers like Pottery Barn, whose huge sale is already live. Thousands of pieces of furniture, decor, and other home essentials are up to half off, rivaling the brand’s epic BFCM deals from just a couple of weeks ago. Editor-tested items and bestsellers are among our 10 picks, which you can find below!