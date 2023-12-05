Pottery Barn Is Offering Up to 50% Off Thousands of Home Items — See Our 10 Top Picks

If you’ve had the post-sale blues ever since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ended, we have some news that might brighten your day: You have a ton of holiday and end-of-the-year discounts to look forward to. There’s no better time to finally make the home upgrades that you’ve been putting off all year. You might even be thinking bigger, hoping to redo an entire room or even the whole house. In either case, this is your moment!