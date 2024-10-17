Pottery Barn’s Newest Christmas Collection Gives Me So Much Early 2000s Nostalgia
Can you believe it’s been 20 years since The Polar Express animated movie hit theaters? Yeah … 20! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film, Pottery Barn teamed up with Warner Bros. to launch an entire holiday home collection themed after the hit Christmas movie, and every piece in this collection is more nostalgic than the next.
Pottery Barn reimagined the iconic artwork and symbolism of the film and worked it into bedding and pillows, decorative accessories like stocking holders, cookie platters, and mugs, and even tabletop decor like dinnerware sets, tablecloths, and place mats.
This organic cotton tablecloth, for example, is a super subtle nod to The Polar Express with the train’s branding and that iconic silver bell stamped in a repeating pattern. And the holly leaf border is timeless and nostalgic.