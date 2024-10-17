Newsletters

Pottery Barn’s Newest Christmas Collection Gives Me So Much Early 2000s Nostalgia

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published now
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
See More Images
Credit: Lumina/Stocksy

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since The Polar Express animated movie hit theaters? Yeah … 20! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film, Pottery Barn teamed up with Warner Bros. to launch an entire holiday home collection themed after the hit Christmas movie, and every piece in this collection is more nostalgic than the next.

Pottery Barn reimagined the iconic artwork and symbolism of the film and worked it into bedding and pillows, decorative accessories like stocking holders, cookie platters, and mugs, and even tabletop decor like dinnerware sets, tablecloths, and place mats.

This organic cotton tablecloth, for example, is a super subtle nod to The Polar Express with the train’s branding and that iconic silver bell stamped in a repeating pattern. And the holly leaf border is timeless and nostalgic.

1 / 4
Pottery Barn x The Polar Express Organic Cotton Table Throw
Pottery Barn
$69.00

Or, you can pick up a set of six Polar Express-themed ornaments to hang on your Christmas tree this year. The set comes with a silver bell, a gold round-trip ticket, a conductor’s hat, a miniature Polar Express train, a glass lantern, and a cup of cocoa.

Buy Now
2 / 4
Pottery Barn x The Polar Express Ornament Set
Pottery Barn
$69.00

And what’s Christmas break without a puzzle to work on? Pottery Barn’s Polar Express puzzle features Santa and his reindeer flying over the lit-up Christmas tree and comes with 500 pieces so you can hunker down and work on this one straight through New Year’s.

Buy Now
3 / 4
Pottery Barn x The Polar Express Puzzle
Pottery Barn
$49.50

The collection even includes a themed advent calendar that features LED twinkle lights and a beautifully illustrated scene from the film. Each door comes with a glittery number and a delicate knob so you can refill and reuse the same calendar next year, too.

Buy Now
4 / 4
Pottery Barn x The Polar Express Advent Calendar
Pottery Barn
$99.00

You can check out the entire collection on Pottery Barn’s website to see what other nostalgic bits and pieces are available to work into your Christmas decor. The nostalgia will hit hard, so here’s your warning in advance!

Buy Now
Filed in:
christmas
Holidays
News
Shopping