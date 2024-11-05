I Tried the “Power Hour” Productivity Method, and Now I Get 2x More Done Every Day

The beauty of the power hour method is that everyone has their own — and once you find yours, it’s like a key unlocking a secret room of productivity. While I highly recommend honing in on your own power hour, the truth is it’s not always possible to block off the time when it’s best for you. Perhaps you have kids or your work schedule doesn’t align with your personal power hour, in which case, don’t be afraid to get creative or ask for help, if you’re able. Even if you can’t have your personal power hour everyday, you might be able to seize the hour once a week.



Whether you work best in the morning, the afternoon, or in the evening, give yourself an hour to really focus on whatever you want to accomplish in your own personal sweet spot, then let the results astound you.