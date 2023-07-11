Give Your Space an Instant Makeover with These Chic Prime Day Rug Deals
It’s officially Amazon Prime Day, and you know what that means? An assortment of grab-them-before-they’re-gone, must-see deals — now through July 12 — on everything, including electronics, cleaning tools, appliances, and more. As a home editor, I’m specifically keeping an eye out for the best furniture and decor discounts, which has led me to discover a surprising amount of on-sale area rugs available to Prime Members right now. If you’re a big fan of rugs, then you know that they can be surprisingly pricey, which means now is the perfect time to load up on rugs for every room of your home. (I even found a runner that’s only $15.99!)
You can count on design-forward accents for every space and style, all at too-good-to-pass-up prices. Below, I rounded up a handful of rugs worth adding to your cart (and living room, and bedroom), stat — know that Prime Day inventory tends to sell out quickly, so act fast if you see something you like!
