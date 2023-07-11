Newsletters
Give Your Space an Instant Makeover with These Chic Prime Day Rug Deals

Blair Donovan
Blair DonovanShopping Editor, Style
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
updated about 4 hours ago
It’s officially Amazon Prime Day, and you know what that means? An assortment of grab-them-before-they’re-gone, must-see deals — now through July 12 — on everything, including electronics, cleaning tools, appliances, and more. As a home editor, I’m specifically keeping an eye out for the best furniture and decor discounts, which has led me to discover a surprising amount of on-sale area rugs available to Prime Members right now. If you’re a big fan of rugs, then you know that they can be surprisingly pricey, which means now is the perfect time to load up on rugs for every room of your home. (I even found a runner that’s only $15.99!)

You can count on design-forward accents for every space and style, all at too-good-to-pass-up prices. Below, I rounded up a handful of rugs worth adding to your cart (and living room, and bedroom), stat — know that Prime Day inventory tends to sell out quickly, so act fast if you see something you like!

SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection Area Rug, 8' x 10'
Amazon
$101.86
was $480.00

Pretty floral-looking motifs punctuate this unique, stain-resistant rug from SAFAVIEH, which you can bring home for a whopping 79 percent off (!!!). It’s designed to hold up in high-traffic home areas, even with the light ivory and silver coloring.

ComiComi Washable Rug, 5' x 7'
Amazon
$69.99
was $99.99

If you’re interested in something darker, check out this distressed-looking washable area rug. The grey design already helps to disguise spots, making it totally family- and pet-friendly, but for a heavy-duty clean, it can handle a gentle laundry cycle with mild detergent.

Artistic Weavers Hana Modern Moroccan Area Rug, 6'7" x 9'6"
Amazon
$85.39
was $121.99

Love the look of Moroccan-inspired rugs? It doesn’t get much better than this printed Artistic Weavers rug, which combines repeating zigzags and diamond shapes into one stylish, less-than-$86 accent.

Loloi II Margot Collection MAT-01 Area Rug, 8'6" x 11'6"
Amazon
$278.96
was $779.00

This muted rug from an editor-favorite brand could pass as a one-of-a-kind antique store find. Essentially, you’d never guess it came from Amazon, let alone cost just $330. It’s part of Loloi’s Margot collection, the first line to feature their soft-yet-durable CloudPile construction.

Gertmenian Indoor Outdoor Area Rug, 8' x 10'
Amazon
$130.87
was $210.00

Whether in your living room or on your patio, this indoor/outdoor flatware rug lends a timeless touch that won’t go out of style, especially with the contrasting black border. Bonus: it’s washable, and now 38 percent off.

Loloi II Teagan Collection TEA-03 Ivory/Sand Area Rug, 7'11" x 10'6"
Amazon
$133.79
was $499.00

Another Loloi accent, this area rug from the Teagan Collection adds visual interest with unique all-over geometric motifs, meanwhile, the ivory-and-sand coloring keeps things neutral and simple. You can't beat the under-$180 price, either.

NuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug, 6' x 9'
Amazon
$120.15
was $209.00

One of the best things about a jute rug is that it can work in just about any space, regardless of color palette or design style. This woven nuLOOM rug specifically looks fresh, natural, and sophisticated for just $120.15, plus it’s the perfect base for layering more vibrant rugs on top.

SAFAVIEH Montauk Collection Area Rug, 8' x 10'
Amazon
$157.24
was $185.98

Subtle stripes and a fringed border lend this SAFAVIEH flatweave area rug a luxe-yet-laidback appeal. Count on total comfiness underfoot, too, with its low-pile cotton construction.

LUXE WEAVERS Modern Geometric Cream Area Rug, 5' x 7'
Amazon
$72.00
was $90.00

This cream-toned rug instantly brightens up any room, while touting a cozy texture and fun lined pattern. Choose from a 5’ by 7’ or 8’ by 10’ size, both discounted for 20 percent off.

THE BEER VALLEY Diamond Woven Runner Rug, 2' x 6'
Amazon
$15.99
was $19.99

This pretty pink runner is already a steal, regularly $19.99, but now you can save 20 percent on your next kitchen or hallway upgrade. I absolutely love the diamond print, plus it’s non-slip so it stays in place without an extra liner or rug pad.

