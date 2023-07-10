Newsletters
10 Stylish Rugs That’ll Instantly Make Your Space Look Bigger and Brighter (And They’re on Sale!)

Credit: Viv Yapp

Amazon Prime Day is, uncontested, one of the best online shopping days of the year. The mind-bogglingly huge sale makes it a sort of holiday in some circles, including ours here at Apartment Therapy. Setting aside a few hours to browse great deals on everything from vacuums to mattresses, and scoring them at a fraction of their normal prices? Sounds like the perfect day, if you ask us.

Every time Prime Day rolls around, other brands join in on the festivities to compete with the mega-retailer. From Walmart to Target, you’re guaranteed to find everything you could possibly need at prices that’ll make you seriously want to celebrate. And lucky for us, Boutique Rugs is among the retailers putting on a huge sale this week — all clearance items are an extra 20 percent off during “Price Day,” which runs until July 16, with the code PDAY20. We’ve scoured the website to find the best rugs you can snag for way less — and we can assure you that the sale really is as great as it sounds. Read on for our 10 picks!

Minoa Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$135.20
was $439.00

You can’t go wrong with a classic-looking carpet, but even though the design is traditional, it’ll look just right even if your style is more modern. With the black and beige tones, you can play up either one by matching it with light or dark-colored furniture.

Stephan Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'7"
Boutique Rugs
$103.20
was $309.00

Placing a rug on your patio is an easy move to make your outdoor area look way more put together and larger, and this geometric patterned one will surely add more structure to it — but it can just as easily go indoors, too. “We’ve had this rug since August 2020 in our dining room that’s attached to our kitchen,” one customer reported. “I was worried about the high traffic area with the color but it has shown absolutely no signs of wear!”

Williford Wool Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$183.20
was $598.00

Even though wool sounds wintery, this cozy rug is perfect year-round and will warm up your space in an instant. The luxe material also often results in way steeper prices, but you can grab a 5 by 7-inch one for under $200, which is too good of a deal to pass up.

Bodrum Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$111.20
was $348.00

Over 1,000 5-star reviews can’t be wrong. If you’ve been stuck regarding what to do with a room that doesn’t seem to have much life to it, this colorful rug is definitely the answer. “It looks better than I thought possible,” a reviewer said. “The room now looks so inviting. The colors are exactly as they looked to be. I’ll be ordering more.”

Rudo Cream Washable Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$95.20
was $298.00

Machine washable rugs are especially ideal for high-traffic areas — or any area, really. This classy option will give you a high-quality look and feel, according to reviewers. “My new area rug exceeded my expectations!” one said. “The colors and softness were perfect. Great price for a beautiful, washable rug.”

Trunding Plush Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$127.20
was $409.00

If you want your rug to be a bit more simple and geometric, this 4.9-starred carpet is the way to go. It gives off plenty of boho chic vibes, and it has a plush pile, so it’ll feel amazing on your feet.

Burdette Soft Neutral Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$119.20
was $198.00

If you want a white rug that won’t look dirty too fast, this is a fantastic option. The print draws the eye, but it’s versatile and neutral enough that it’ll be cohesive with any design style or color palette.

Dusty Sage Greenpoint Medallion Washable Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$103.20
was $369.00

“The colors and design are beautiful,” a reviewer praised this 4.8-star rated medallion-print rug. “It’s kind of a chameleon rug. Depending on the lighting, it looks more sage where other times has a purplish color to it.”

Neyland Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$119.20
was $389.00

The Neyland rug will look stunning with other warm-toned furniture and hardwood floors, making everything in the room pop. It’s also no pile, so cleaning up unexpected spills and vacuuming will be way simpler.

Bail Washable Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$95.20
was $289.00

The rich colors of this washable rug are stunning, but they’re far from overpowering and give off an earthy aura. “This rug is so gorgeous in real life,” a reviewer wrote. “It really is perfect knowing I can wash it due to having dogs. It really warmed up the room and I change decor depending on the season so this is perfect for fall.”

