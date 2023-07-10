10 Stylish Rugs That’ll Instantly Make Your Space Look Bigger and Brighter (And They’re on Sale!)
Amazon Prime Day is, uncontested, one of the best online shopping days of the year. The mind-bogglingly huge sale makes it a sort of holiday in some circles, including ours here at Apartment Therapy. Setting aside a few hours to browse great deals on everything from vacuums to mattresses, and scoring them at a fraction of their normal prices? Sounds like the perfect day, if you ask us.
Every time Prime Day rolls around, other brands join in on the festivities to compete with the mega-retailer. From Walmart to Target, you’re guaranteed to find everything you could possibly need at prices that’ll make you seriously want to celebrate. And lucky for us, Boutique Rugs is among the retailers putting on a huge sale this week — all clearance items are an extra 20 percent off during “Price Day,” which runs until July 16, with the code PDAY20. We’ve scoured the website to find the best rugs you can snag for way less — and we can assure you that the sale really is as great as it sounds. Read on for our 10 picks!