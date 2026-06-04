A Professional Organizer Shares 3 Storage Items “Actually Worth Buying” at Walmart
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Not everyone on TikTok is a reliable source, of course, but there are experts of all kinds on the platform you can learn a lot from — including professional organizers. A professional organizer and TikToker named Arianna, who creates content as Dazed and Organized, recently shared some organizing gems from Walmart that she personally vouches for. “Their prices are very reasonable and the quality is not affected by that lower price point,” she writes.