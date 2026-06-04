A Professional Organizer Shares 3 Storage Items “Actually Worth Buying” at Walmart

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 8 hours ago
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Los Angeles, CA USA - March 30 2019: Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department and grocery stores.
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Not everyone on TikTok is a reliable source, of course, but there are experts of all kinds on the platform you can learn a lot from — including professional organizers. A professional organizer and TikToker named Arianna, who creates content as Dazed and Organized, recently shared some organizing gems from Walmart that she personally vouches for. “Their prices are very reasonable and the quality is not affected by that lower price point,” she writes.

The Walmart Storage Gems a Pro Organizer Recommends

Better Homes & Gardens Acacia Wood Basket
$17

Measuring 8 inches by 10.5 inches by 6 inches, this Better Homes & Gardens acacia wood basket has hand pulls, making it easy to move in and out of shelving units or underneath your cabinet. It would be great for storing hand towels, toiletries, electrical cords, and more.

$17 at Walmart
Mainstays Magnetic Laundry Bin Organizer
$10

Arianna says she uses this magnetic laundry bin organizer to store detergent pods and dryer sheets. It measures 6.51 inches tall, has a slim depth, and holds up to 5.5 pounds of items. It magnetically attaches right to your washer or dryer, so it frees up cabinet space.

$10 at Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens 2PC Bamboo Expandable Drawer Dividers
$36

The last recommendation is a two-pack of Better Homes & Gardens bamboo drawer dividers. This spring-mechanism find expands from 17.5 to 22.5 inches long, and is 3.1 inches tall. She notes that they’re not an ideal fit for drawers that are already very full, but if you’ve been meaning to cut down on clutter, adding these wooden dividers could be a clever way to do just that.

$36 at Walmart
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Organizing
shopping
walmart
organizing & storage

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