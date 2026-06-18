These Viral Strawberry-Shaped Jars Are Only Sold in Canada (but We Found a Dupe You Can Get in the U.S.)

Many American residents in the comment section were excited to learn about the jars, but they weren’t the only ones. “LOL I live in Canada and didn’t know they sold those jars. Thanks!” one person wrote. Several commenters say the jars have been sold out in stores they’ve visited, but because they’re not a limited-time product, they should be restocked with some regularity. Either way, it’s likely worth calling in advance to make sure the jars are available — especially if you don’t live anywhere near a Canadian Tire store and want to plan a little day trip. (Now that the idea is in my head, it does sound fun … )