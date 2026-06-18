These Viral Strawberry-Shaped Jars Are Only Sold in Canada (but We Found a Dupe You Can Get in the U.S.)
One thing about me: I love a cute jar. But while I might scour a thrift store or a vintage glassware section for some truly iconic glassware, some folks are taking their love for jars to a whole new level and driving from the United States to Canada to get their hands on a fruity little gem that’s perfect for summer entertaining, canning, organizing, or whatever you want to use it for.
That’s right — I recently learned on social media that people are heading to a Canadian store to get their hands on popular, cheap jars they are deeming the “new drinking glasses for summer.” But before you make any travel plans, I’ve found an online dupe you can shop right now from the comfort of your home instead.
Why This Simple Canadian Product Is So In-Demand
Courtney, a content creator on Instagram who goes by @harvest.home.mama, posted a video that starts with her driving across the border to Canada and visiting a department store chain called Canadian Tire. She returns home with something that may seem a bit ordinary: dozens of Mason jars. But these aren’t any old glass jars — they’re Pur Mason strawberry canning jars, and, yes, they are shaped like strawberries. Courtney’s video shows that they hold 13.5 ounces (or 400 milliliters), and she says in a comment that she paid $9.99 per case of six jars. She initially used it as a fun drinking jar, but she’s since used the jars to store homemade strawberry syrup and strawberry jam.
Many American residents in the comment section were excited to learn about the jars, but they weren’t the only ones. “LOL I live in Canada and didn’t know they sold those jars. Thanks!” one person wrote. Several commenters say the jars have been sold out in stores they’ve visited, but because they’re not a limited-time product, they should be restocked with some regularity. Either way, it’s likely worth calling in advance to make sure the jars are available — especially if you don’t live anywhere near a Canadian Tire store and want to plan a little day trip. (Now that the idea is in my head, it does sound fun … )
How to Get a Strawberry-Shaped Jar Without Driving to Canada
While some people in the U.S. can get to Canada fairly easily, many others cannot. The good news is that you don’t have to leave the country, or even your house, to get a cute little fruit-shaped jar. The 13.5-ounce Kilner berry fruit jar, available on Amazon for $17.95 apiece, has the same look as the Pur jar — except it resembles a raspberry instead of a strawberry. If that’s not your jam, pun intended, there’s another one shaped like an orange.