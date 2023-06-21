QVC Is Having a Giant Clearance Sale and Things Are Selling Out Fast — Here’s What to Snag ASAP
If you’re anything like me, you’re constantly eyeing home items online, waiting (patiently or impatiently) for them to go on sale before you finally pull the trigger. Sometimes, it takes painstaking weeks — or even months — of checking to finally see that glorious, red-colored sale price. But luckily for us, QVC is constantly churning out fantastic deals in every category imaginable — so you don’t have to comb through endless websites’ sale sections to get everything you need. With just one stop at QVC, you can save big with hardly any hassle — the retailer really does live up to its name (which, for the uninitiated, stands for “Quality Value Convenience”).
Further, if you haven’t yet hopped onto the QVC train, there are often other deals stacked on top of already major discounts — until June 30, new customers can save $20 off a $40 purchase with the code QVCNEW20. If it takes you a bit longer than a little over a week to decide which items to grab, don’t worry: New customers can also get $30 off a $60 dollar purchase with the code NEWQVC30. These deals are so jaw-dropping that the items are almost guaranteed to sell out quickly, though, so you won’t want to wait too long!