Newsletters
News
News
Shopping

QVC Is Having a Giant Clearance Sale and Things Are Selling Out Fast — Here’s What to Snag ASAP

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Heather Keeling

If you’re anything like me, you’re constantly eyeing home items online, waiting (patiently or impatiently) for them to go on sale before you finally pull the trigger. Sometimes, it takes painstaking weeks — or even months — of checking to finally see that glorious, red-colored sale price. But luckily for us, QVC is constantly churning out fantastic deals in every category imaginable — so you don’t have to comb through endless websites’ sale sections to get everything you need. With just one stop at QVC, you can save big with hardly any hassle — the retailer really does live up to its name (which, for the uninitiated, stands for “Quality Value Convenience”).

Further, if you haven’t yet hopped onto the QVC train, there are often other deals stacked on top of already major discounts — until June 30, new customers can save $20 off a $40 purchase with the code QVCNEW20. If it takes you a bit longer than a little over a week to decide which items to grab, don’t worry: New customers can also get $30 off a $60 dollar purchase with the code NEWQVC30. These deals are so jaw-dropping that the items are almost guaranteed to sell out quickly, though, so you won’t want to wait too long!

1 / 11
Periea Set of 4 Clear Collapsible Storage Boxes
QVC.com
$41.12
was $66.00

There’s something uniquely satisfying about decluttering and organizing everything into individual containers. This set comes with a whopping 20 pieces — three extra-small, four small, four medium, four large, and five extra-large, so they’ll fit in any size drawer — and they have rubber feet to prevent any sliding around.

Buy Now
2 / 11
Aqua Glo Portable Cordless Cool Mist Humidifier
QVC.com
$27.60
was $34.65

Dry air can make your home feel stuffy and unpleasant, but with this portable humidifier, the mist it emits will make any room feel cool and comfortable. It has a 2-cup water tank capacity, high and low options, and will last for up to 13 hours after it’s plugged in.

Buy Now
3 / 11
FITNATION Seated/Standing Compact Elliptical
QVC.com
$149.70
was $306.55

Most people shy away from creating an at-home gym either because they don’t have enough space or because the equipment is too expensive. This super-slim elliptical not only will fit in a small space (it even has wheels for easy transport) but is on sale for only $150. What a deal!

Buy Now
4 / 11
360 Electrical Set of 2 Revolve 2.4A Surge Protector with Shelf
QVC.com
$17.00
was $56.70

Four rotating outlets and two USB ports come with this handy surge protector. Plus, it features a small removable shelf that you can use to balance your phone on top of. It shines a blue light when the surge protection is in effect, so you’ll always know if it’s safe to plug your devices in.

Buy Now
5 / 11
Tidy & Co. Collapsible 3-Tier Metal Basket Rack on Wheels
QVC.com
$35.98
was $60.00

Believe me, a rolling cart is a need if you’re short on cabinet space — or if you’re looking for a bar cart with tons of storage. Regardless of where you place it or what you place on it, the cart’s mesh baskets and skinny build will look cute and airy anywhere.

Buy Now
6 / 11
Fresh Home Elements 30" Collapsible Storage Bench
QVC.com
$41.12
was $61.00

Any piece of furniture that provides storage and additional seating is a must-have in my book — and this collapsible bench is sturdy and versatile enough that you can even use it as an ottoman or coffee table, too. The faux leather looks super sleek and comes in a variety of neutral colors that’ll match perfectly with your design style.

Buy Now
7 / 11
Home Reflections Vintage Inspired Half Circle Mirror
QVC.com
$34.80
was $58.00

If you want a room to feel more open, a great mirror will do the trick — and this half-circle, antique-inspired mirror certainly will. “Cannot the believe the quality for the price,” a reviewer praised. “Nice and sturdy. If I saw these in a vintage store, I'd believe they were vintage.”

Buy Now
8 / 11
GreenPan Design Series 2-Pc 8" & 10" Fry Pan Set w/ Glass Lid
QVC.com
$38.50
was $55.00

GreenPan is behind some of Oprah’s favorite ceramic cookware, and it’s a go-to of “The Great British Bake Off” contestants, so if those aren’t ringing endorsements, I don’t know what are. This set offers easy cleanup with its nonstick coating. “I absolutely love these green pans. I especially love the 8” pan. Use it practically every day and nothing, nothing, nothing sticks to it,” one customer wrote.

Buy Now
9 / 11
Homedics TotalClean Plus 4-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier with 2 Speed Fan
QVC.com
$36.99
was $49.99

Multifunctional products always get you more bang for your buck, and this one is a 4-in-1 and it’s 26 percent off, so you are without a doubt getting your money’s worth. It’s a portable air purifier and a fan — so, while it keeps you cool with its two quiet fan speeds, it also works to remove dust, strong odors, smoke, pollen, pet hair and dander, mold spores, and dust mites from the air.

Buy Now
10 / 11
Diamond Stripe 5' x 7' Rug by Bobby Berk
QVC.com
$133.74
was $202.65

As we know from his stunning home transformations on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” designer Bobby Berk knows how to elevate a space in hardly any time at all. With the Diamond Stripe Rug from his own collection, you can transform a room instantly with the sophisticated, always in-season geometric pattern.

Buy Now
11 / 11
Tidy & Co. 20-Piece Ultimate Drawer Organizer Set
QVC.com
$29.98
was $49.00

There’s something uniquely satisfying about decluttering and organizing everything into their individual containers. This set comes with a whopping 20 pieces — three extra-small, four small, four medium, four large, and five extra-large, so they’ll fit in any size drawer — and they have rubber feet to prevent anything from sliding around.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits