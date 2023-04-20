This Popular KitchenAid Attachment Sold Out Quickly Last Summer — and You Can Get It Now for Its Lowest Price Ever
You likely have that friend or relative who’s somehow constantly making elaborate homemade treats of all kinds, from freshly baked bread to their own plant-based milk. It might seem like they have a whole chef’s kitchen at their disposal, because who has all the necessary tools and ingredients to make pasta from scratch on a random Tuesday night, am I right? But really, preparing such eats can be less complicated than you might think. Chances are, no matter what you’re craving, there’s a KitchenAid stand mixer attachment for that exact thing. Want freshly squeezed fruit juice? There’s an attachment for that. Looking to knead some of that aforementioned pasta from scratch? There’s an attachment for that, too. And, now that summer is coming up, we bet we know what tasty treat you’ll be craving next. It’s great news, then, that KitchenAid’s frequently sold-out shave ice stand mixer attachment is available at QVC, and it’s nearly 25 percent off! With this straightforward gadget, you’ll be able to enjoy snow cones and similar sweets through August and beyond.
No matter which version of KitchenAid’s stand mixer you own, this attachment works the same. Simply adhere it, unscrew the transparent ice cup, and put your ice inside. After screwing the cup back on, select your blade setting (coarse or fine), and turn on your mixer. That’s really it! Either crunchy ice chips or a snowy blend will fall into your bowl, ready to be enjoyed. You can then top it off with a flavored syrup of your choice. Another option, though, is to freeze pre-flavored water and insert that into the ice cup before blending. The best part is, you don’t have to dirty your ice cube trays to do so because your purchase also gets you eight plastic ice molds! QVC shoppers filled their own molds with Kool-Aid, sodas, Kahlúa liqueur, and other sweet flavorings. Really, you can get as creative as you want.
If your uncertain about whether to buy the attachment for yourself, it would also make a great gift for someone else. “I bought this snow cone attachment for my husband for Father’s Day, and it was a hit!” one reviewer wrote. “We’ve tried root beer, lemonade, apple juice, and other flavors … It really does shave ice just as creamy-crumbly as the good shaved ice stands.” Whether you want to save money on ice cream pints in the long run or desire a flavor you can’t find in grocery stores, this nifty attachment has your needs covered. Just be sure to grab it while it’s still on sale!
Buy: KitchenAid Shave Ice Stand Mixer Attachment with 8 Molds, $69.98 (normally $92.37)
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: This Super Popular KitchenAid Attachment Sold Out Quickly Last Summer — but You Can Get It Now for Its Lowest Price Ever