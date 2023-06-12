Newsletters
Get Your Space Cleaner Than Ever With This Sale on Dyson Air Purifiers and Vacuums

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
published yesterday
Credit: Sarah Crowley

There are certain brands that when their products go on sale, it becomes an event — Dyson is one of those brands. Beloved for its high-tech, state-of-the-art home appliances, the brand is also known for being notoriously expensive. That means that it’s worth checking out anytime you can score a hot deal on one of these items. Right now, the place the shop for a new Dyson is QVC. The massive retailer is currently running a limited-time sale on top-selling stick vacuums, upright vacuums, and air purifiers. Ready to save big on the Dyson of your dreams? With some pieces coming in at as much as $200 off, we have a feeling you’re going to be checking something off of your wishlist. Check out seven of the best Dyson QVC deals you can shop for today. But be sure you act fast — these deals won’t be around for long.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum w/ 7 Tools
QVC.com
$549.98
was $649.99

Don't let its slim and lightweight design deceive you — the Dyson V11Torque Drive is a beast that can take on any mess. This vacuum comes complete with seven interchangeable tools perfect for any cleaning job, a handy LCD screen, floor detection technology (it adjusts accordingly between hard floors and rugs), and three power modes: auto mode, boost mode, and eco mode. Nab this one before it's gone!

Dyson TP7A Air Purifier & Fan with Auto-React
QVC.com
$349.98
was $547.00

Air quality is something on many minds right now so if you have an air purifier on your "to buy" list, check out the Dyson TP7A air purifier. This two-in-one purifier and cooling fan into your space is made with a HEPA H13 filter designed to pull all pollutants from the room while also providing a quiet, steady stream of cool air that prevents your home from feeling stuffy. Right now, you can get this innovative product for almost $200 off!

Dyson Ball Animal 3 EXTRA Upright Vacuum with 7 Tools
QVC.com
$399.98
was $499.99

For a more heavy-duty clean, opt for an upright vac instead of a stick. The Ball Animal 3 Extra is perfect for the job, as it was literally made for homes with stubborn pet hair. It has a filtration system that traps the smallest of particles, even bacteria, and releases cleaner air in turn. This vacuum also comes with a tangle-free turbine tool and a pet grooming tool, which will both leave your home spotless and completely fur-free.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordfree Vacuum w/ 2 Cleaner Heads & Dok
QVC.com
$649.98
was $749.98

The V15 Detect is a powerhouse. Designed to rid your space of as much dirt, dander, and dust as possible, its laser-detecting technology uses an integrated green laser to find dust that can't be seen with the naked eye, resulting in a deeper clean. Combine that with a floor-adapting design, detangling technology, and a floor dock for easy storage/charging and it's easy to see why so many love this model.

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot & Cool 3-in-1 Air Purifier Heater and Fan
QVC.com
$499.98
was $529.99

Why not get an air purifier that can do it all? Part air purifier, part fan, and part heater, the Pure Hot+Cool HP01 is a can't-miss for anyone looking for year-long functionality. It'll keep you cool in summer and warm in the winter while making sure your air is always clean.

Dyson Outsize Plus Detect Cordfree Vacuum
QVC.com
$849.98
was $949.00

With its full-size cleaner head and bin, strong suction power, and convertible design made to get into every nook and cranny, the Dyson Outsize Plus is built to streamline home cleaning for virtually any surface. This stick vac also offers up to 120 minutes of run time, so you won’t have to constantly stop to recharge.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Purifier Heater and Fan
QVC.com
$669.98
was $749.99

The Dyson HP07 Purifier takes the ingenious design of the HP01 and (somehow) makes it better. The bladeless fan uses Air Multiplier technology to divert diffused air through the back so it doesn’t cool you while purifying. It oscillates up to 350 degrees to heat or cool the entire room (truly, the entire room) and offers high-tech features like voice control and remote control, making it extra easy to set this high-function device to whatever setting you prefer. Probably the coolest tech feature, though, is that the fan senses pollutants in real time, so you can use the Dyson app to get live updates on your air quality.

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Get Your Space Cleaner Than Ever With This Sale on Dyson Air Purifiers and Vacuums

 

