Is Trader Joe’s Open on Thanksgiving Day 2023? Here’s the Deal

It seems the retailer used to remain open on the holiday, as Trader Joe’s founder Joe Coulombe shared in his memoir, Becoming Trader Joe, which was published a year after his death in 2020. In the book, Coulombe revealed that TJ’s locations were open until sometime in the 1970s in an effort to boost sales and give the budding grocery empire a competitive edge over its more established counterparts. They also reportedly cashed in on an increase of wine sales, as many liquor stores were closed for the holiday. Now, TJ’s follows in the footsteps of other retailers like Walmart and Target, who keep their doors shuttered on Thanksgiving Day as well.