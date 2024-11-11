Emotions are part of the human experience, but lately they’ve been too much a part of my human experience. When I’m in my feels, I usually eat something delicious, but lately I’ve also tried to incorporate exercise and meditation. While a sweat session on my Peloton (or some quiet minutes spent on breath work) does make me feel better, I’m still not feeling my best. So I picked up a sponge and started scrubbing. And I’m not the only one who’s doing it. Search “rage cleaning” on TikTok and you’ll find that channeling raw emotions into cleaning is, well, all the rage.