I regularly buy dried instant ramen noodles at the supermarket to use in recipes that don’t require the seasoning packet. I feel wasteful just throwing the little packet away, however, which has led to me housing an increasingly overflowing container full of them on a high shelf in my kitchen. I never quite knew what to do with them, so they just sat there. That is, until I found myself really craving French onion dip and super frustrated that I had the sour cream and the chips, but no Lipton packets.