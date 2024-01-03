5 Post-Holiday Shopping Deals You Can Only Get Right Now

Another product to scoop up at a discount right now? Calendars. Bookstores like Barnes & Noble sell calendars at a lower price toward the end and beginning of the year and beyond. And while you’re shopping, it doesn’t hurt to ask any employees at an electronics store like Best Buy if there’s any discounted open-box items. Whether you’re searching for a digital camera or a laptop, you might stumble upon a deal on a returned or refurbished item.



Although the holiday season just ended, there’s no better time to start collecting decorations for this year’s Christmas, especially while everything is discounted. At The Home Depot, a 100-pack of white lights is less than $1 (yes, you read that right), and multi-colored lights are less than $3. At this rate, the inside and outside of your home can be covered in Christmas lights for less than $20.