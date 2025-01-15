What Renters Should Know if Their Home is Damaged by Wildfires

The wildfires tearing through Los Angeles have destroyed thousands of homes, displaced countless families, and left at least 24 people dead, according to recent reports from NBC News. Renters in the area are left with tough questions about what to do next. If your home burned down or was severely damaged in the LA wildfires, you may feel overwhelmed as you sort out rent, landlord obligations, where to find help, and where to live in the short, medium, and long term.