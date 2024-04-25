Five Below Is Selling a $25 Robot Vacuum and Shoppers Are Freaking Out
Like many other social media users, I’ve been on the Five Below train for a while. It makes sense why their items go viral so often: The budget-friendly retailer offers tons of home items that seem way more expensive than they actually are, like their cute $15 rolling cart and $5 flower-shaped side table (which is so perfect for spring). I even wrote about how surprisingly great their two-tier shoe rack is, which is still holding up six months later. I just came across yet another viral item from the brand that actually made me do a double take: The brand has a robot vacuum going for only $25.
As part of her “Boujee on a Budget” series, TikTok creator @peachyymaddi posted a review of Five Below’s color-changing robotic vacuum cleaner, which ended up earning over 800,000 likes. “I was absolutely shook,” she says in the video. “It worked perfectly.” Read on for the full rundown, and why you should grab it before it sells out (like the $20 version did).
What is the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Color-Changing LED Lights?
I know it sounds too good to be true. Most quality robot vacuums go for at least $100 and some even fall in the $900 to $1,000 range. But @peachyymaddi and several others on TikTok beg to differ. This $25 find is bagless, works on carpet and wood, has a 30-minute cleaning time, and charges via a USB cable — there’s no bulky docking station involved, so it won’t take up too much space. It also includes color-changing LED lights, which makes it that much more fun.
According to a follow-up video @peachyymaddi made, which compares Five Below’s version to a $100-plus Eufy model, it also “easily fits under furniture and gets hard to reach places.” In another, she shows that it actually picked up a decent amount of debris and hair. Check out another user’s before-and-after video:
Of course, there’s no absolute guarantee that it’ll be on the same level as the pricier versions, but Five Below’s can handle light messes throughout the week, so when it comes time to do your regular deep clean, it’ll take less effort. It’s also a great starter robot vacuum to see if it gels with your lifestyle and space. All in all, anything that saves you a few hundred dollars and cleaning time is a solid buy in my book.
Buy: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With Color-Changing LED Lights, $25