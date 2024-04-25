Five Below Is Selling a $25 Robot Vacuum and Shoppers Are Freaking Out

Like many other social media users, I’ve been on the Five Below train for a while. It makes sense why their items go viral so often: The budget-friendly retailer offers tons of home items that seem way more expensive than they actually are, like their cute $15 rolling cart and $5 flower-shaped side table (which is so perfect for spring). I even wrote about how surprisingly great their two-tier shoe rack is, which is still holding up six months later. I just came across yet another viral item from the brand that actually made me do a double take: The brand has a robot vacuum going for only $25.