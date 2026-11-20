This Is the Rudest Thing You Can Do on a Flight
I’m not the biggest fan of air travel. From the small seats and close quarters to the stale air and omnipresent risk of delays — airplanes aren’t my favorite place to be.
And these days, does flying ever really go smoothly? Sure, technically, but even a direct flight with an extra-comfy seat upgrade can turn sour if the people around you are acting rude. According to a new survey, some on-flight behaviors are considered more distasteful than others.
The Rudest Thing You Can Do on a Flight
You could probably ask anyone in the vicinity about their least favorite aspects of airplane travel and they’d have plenty to say. But to make things more official, market research company YouGov and travel rewards blog The Points Guy partnered on a survey, asking 2,556 adults nationwide about their flight etiquette thoughts.
Almost half of survey responders (42%) shared that people’s behaviors on airplanes have only worsened, but when asked what’s the most “annoying” behavior, noise, specifically “loud conversations” and, my personal least favorite, “music or videos without headphones” was at the top of the list (27%). The Points Guy even adds that this is a problem in lounges, too. Right after noise, passengers reclining their seats too far back or doing so without any warning (21%) was also considered annoying.
In-Flight Behaviors That People Are OK With
Of course, everyone has their pet peeves, but the YouGov survey also revealed an interesting selection of tendencies that flyers didn’t seem to mind much, or even encouraged. In fact, 44% said it was totally fine to ask another person to swap seats, compared to 34% who didn’t think so. It’s perfectly fine to recline your seat, said 51% of responders, as long as you have the decency to ask first. And when it comes to departing, the reasonable stance of leaving “row by row from front to back” won out, with 65% supporting.
However, the most impressive result of all is the 12% of respondents who said they didn’t find any passenger conduct “annoying.” May I aspire to that level of unbothered.