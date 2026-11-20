Of course, everyone has their pet peeves, but the YouGov survey also revealed an interesting selection of tendencies that flyers didn’t seem to mind much, or even encouraged. In fact, 44% said it was totally fine to ask another person to swap seats, compared to 34% who didn’t think so. It’s perfectly fine to recline your seat, said 51% of responders, as long as you have the decency to ask first. And when it comes to departing, the reasonable stance of leaving “row by row from front to back” won out, with 65% supporting.