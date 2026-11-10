The One Website You Need to Use Before You Book Any Holiday Travel This Year

However, her favorite Skyscanner aspect is the “Everywhere” feature. “You can select your home airport as the starting airport, and then get a full view of all destinations you can fly to in a variety of sorting order. I typically do ‘Cheapest Flights’ and scan around … let’s say I know I’ll have some free time in April but I’m pretty open to where I want to travel to. I’ll use this as a starting place to get an idea on some options, and then narrow down based on [my] interest in the destination and price.”



So, even if you’ve already booked your holiday flight this year, this site might just inspire you to get a head start on your next vacation, too. Visit skyscanner.com.