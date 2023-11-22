Newsletters

Ruggable’s Black Friday Sale Includes Up to 25% Off Styles by Jonathan Adler, Gray Malin, and Iris Apfel

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
white living room with large white cozy sofa and large unique coffee table
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Kai Byrd

Anyone who’s ever tried to decorate a space knows that it’s all about the accessories. Even if you consider yourself a minimalist, we think you’ll agree that small touches like plants, mirrors, and art can make a huge difference. But perhaps no other decor piece can create a transformative effect quite like a rug. We have a few go-to stores for stylish rugs, and Ruggable is at the top of our lists. This is not only because of its highly coveted designer collaborations, including Jonathan Adler, Architectural Digest, Iris Apfel, and more. The brand also has a variety of rugs to choose from for every style category. What’s more, most of the rugs are washable and surprisingly low-maintenance, especially when you consider how upscale they look. Now through November 29, you can save 20% sitewide and get 25% off select styles with code BF23 when you shop Ruggable’s Black Friday sale. When you look through our top sale picks below, you’ll see exactly why you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Gray Malin Palm Beach Powder Blue Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$231.20
was $289.00

As its name implies, this classic, grid-like rug is meant to mirror the mid-century modern breeze blocks commonly found in Palm Springs. The all-over powder-blue coloring also works like a neutral, making this a true pair-with-anything, keep-for-years decor standout. Of course, it'll still add a nice pop of color that true neutrals can't.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Jonathan Adler Ribbon Caramel Gold Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$223.20
was $279.00

Many of Jonathan Adler's rugs are like elevated optical illusions, and this ribbon-print piece is a perfect example. Its amber color is quite unique but will still add plenty of warmth to your living space. The curving white lines are the clear focal point, though, and they lend a groovy touch to this otherwise modern rug.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$175.20
was $219.00

Although this checkered number is great for every season, we especially love its light, breezy construction for spring. It's also nice to place near a door, as it won't snag. The rug is available in a black or green checked print, though we love the muted neutral look of this tan version.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Architectural Digest Breakout Teal & Chartreuse Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$231.20
was $289.00

Nothing says contemporary quite like color-blocking done right. This teal-and-purple pick would look marvelous under the coffee or dining table, as it draws eyes without being too bold. It was designed by Chroma’s Alexis Tompkins and Leann Conquer, who are known for their artsy but livable interiors. Add some green accent pillows to your sofa to tie the whole look together.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Kamran Rose Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$175.20
was $219.00

Pink has made a big comeback, and you can stay current with the trends with the stunning Kamran area rug. Blending modern and traditional elements, this vintage-style piece is sure to give your surroundings a charming, old-world appearance. Although, if the pink isn't your style, the rug is also available in eight other hues.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Iris Apfel Flutterby Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$231.20
was $289.00

Inject some whimsy into your favorite sitting area with this fairy-like rug. Characterized by a kaleidoscopic butterfly print and rich jewel tones, the floor covering serves as a refreshing departure from minimalistic rugs we see all the time. It comes in a dark and light version, it's sure to get you a ton of compliments on your taste.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Sloane Grey Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$175.20
was $219.00

Geometric prints will never go out of style, especially when they come in a muted color palette such as the one on this piece. The Sloane's chevron print is inspired by hand-loomed rugs, but you'll be happy to learn that this pick is water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable. In other words, it's the chic, low-maintenance rug dreams are made of.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Morris & Co. Owl & Willow Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$231.20
was $289.00

You'll never get bored of looking at the intricate print of this flora- and fauna-inspired rug. From far away, it simply looks like a pretty green rug that'll hold its own nicely among your other home accessories. But up close, you're bound to get lost in its babbling brooks and friendly lions. It's like something straight out of a fairytale!

Buy Now
9 / 10
Architectural Digest Mushroom Dream Tufted Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$295.20
was $369.00

From far away, this distressed taupe rug looks like a piece of modern art. But the light gray border surrounding its main block of color is actually flanked by tiny mushrooms and flowers, creating a pond-like scene. As a result, you can hop on the mushroom trend without having to worry that your rug will eventually look dated. Plus, you'll find this piece to be incredibly easy to style.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Lapis Blue Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$209.25
was $279.00

With your choice of a blue, black, or camel-colored design on top of an ivory background, this piece from Jonathan Adler is a minimalist's dream come true. And if you're one to worry about having white rugs, you can go with the inverted tan or navy color scheme, which looks incredibly soothing.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
News
Rugs & Carpets
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits