Ruggable’s Black Friday Sale Includes Up to 25% Off Styles by Jonathan Adler, Gray Malin, and Iris Apfel

Anyone who’s ever tried to decorate a space knows that it’s all about the accessories. Even if you consider yourself a minimalist, we think you’ll agree that small touches like plants, mirrors, and art can make a huge difference. But perhaps no other decor piece can create a transformative effect quite like a rug. We have a few go-to stores for stylish rugs, and Ruggable is at the top of our lists. This is not only because of its highly coveted designer collaborations, including Jonathan Adler, Architectural Digest, Iris Apfel, and more. The brand also has a variety of rugs to choose from for every style category. What’s more, most of the rugs are washable and surprisingly low-maintenance, especially when you consider how upscale they look. Now through November 29, you can save 20% sitewide and get 25% off select styles with code BF23 when you shop Ruggable’s Black Friday sale. When you look through our top sale picks below, you’ll see exactly why you don’t want to miss this opportunity.