Ruggable’s New Collaboration Is Proof We’re Craving More Color at Home
I love a washable rug, and Ruggable is definitely one of my favorite brands for finding them. Their range of designs is incredible — plus, they famously collaborate with some of the coolest design personalities around. From Iris Apfel to Jonathan Adler, and Anthropologie, Ruggable has some of the funkiest and most playful pieces on the market.
And their latest collection, in collaboration with Dan Pelosi (aka cooking content creator and New York Times bestselling author Grossy Pelosi), is no exception.
What Is the Ruggable & Friends: Dan Pelosi Collection?
Pelosi may be a well-known cook, but he also “cooked” with this collection (forgive me). Full of bright colors and wild patterns, Ruggable says the collection was inspired by Pelosi’s love of cooking and hosting, and his Italian heritage.
You might not think cooking and rugs would mesh so well together, but especially for a washable rug brand like Ruggable, it’s a perfect fit. The collection includes kitchen runners, doormats, and entryway spaces — so that when hosting, your guests are greeted by a burst of color almost as bright and welcoming as Pelosi himself!
What I Love About This Collection
On their site, Ruggable sums it up perfectly: This new collaboration is “layered without being precious, colorful without being chaotic, [and] personal without feeling like a mood board someone else made.” With 15 new designs, this collection has a little bit of something for everyone. Check out a few of my personal favorites below, and make sure to snag yourself one of these ahead of your next dinner party.
I love a geometric floral pattern, and this one is no exception. The Black and Natural colorway is perfect for minimalists looking to add some flair to their kitchen, but the green, lavender, and red colorway just feels so right! It reminds me of a seriously delicious salad … great, now I’m hungry.
Speaking of delicious, I’m obsessed with this adorable little tomato print! This piece is perfect for hosting and for adding a punch of playfulness to your front stoop.
I think I saved the best for last. This is my favorite piece in the collection; I just wish it came in the runner size because it’d be perfect for my kitchen! A bright blue grid design is punctuated by pops of green, aqua, and red, creating a timeless pattern with a really lively, modern feel.
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