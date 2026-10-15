Ruggable Just Dropped Its First-Ever Line of Easy-Care Wool Rugs
As much as I like the feel of a soft, cozy surface under my feet, I used to shy away from area rugs because I thought they were too high-maintenance — that changed when Ruggable entered the picture. The brand’s editor-loved floor coverings took the fuss out of rugs, first with its washable two-piece systems, and then with its stylish, all-in-one styles that don’t require a rug pad at all. Now Ruggable is upping the ante by releasing its first-ever collection of easy-care wool rugs.
If you’ve ever owned a wool rug or shopped for one online, then you probably know that they can be a little fussy. The natural fiber is great at hiding dry soil, insulating sound, and creating a warm, cozy atmosphere, but it’s prone to shedding and often requires professional cleaning, which can get expensive. Ruggable’s Easy Care collection reimagines the material, essentially giving you the rich, elevated look and feel you want, with the promise of more durability and easier upkeep. Sign me up.
What Is the Ruggable Easy Care Wool Collection?
The eight-piece collection uses a low-shedding weave that promises to deliver the rich wool texture you want, with enhanced performance (some even have hints of polyester or nylon for added durability). While they’re not machine-washable like most Ruggable rugs, Ruggable says the fibers naturally repel dirt and dry soil and resist staining, giving you extra time to soak up spills before they set. The crush-resistant fibers are also designed to hold their shape in areas with more foot traffic, so the rugs can maintain their elevated look over time. Aside from the occasional vacuum on low-suction, Ruggable says the wool rugs don’t require much, if any, maintenance.
Designed in a palette of timeless neutrals and rich earth tones, the Easy Care Wool rugs bring instant warmth and coziness to any room. They come in three sizes: 5 by 7 feet, 6 by 7 feet, and 8 by 10 feet, and range from $349 to $1,699. Ruggable recommends using one of its All-In-One Rug Pads for extra cushioning and less slippage.
Shop Ruggable Easy Care Wool Rugs
The lesson? Wool rugs can be low-maintenance; this new Ruggable release aims to prove it. Find a few of my favorite rugs from the collection that I recommend you check out first below.