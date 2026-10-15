The eight-piece collection uses a low-shedding weave that promises to deliver the rich wool texture you want, with enhanced performance (some even have hints of polyester or nylon for added durability). While they’re not machine-washable like most Ruggable rugs, Ruggable says the fibers naturally repel dirt and dry soil and resist staining, giving you extra time to soak up spills before they set. The crush-resistant fibers are also designed to hold their shape in areas with more foot traffic, so the rugs can maintain their elevated look over time. Aside from the occasional vacuum on low-suction, Ruggable says the wool rugs don’t require much, if any, maintenance.