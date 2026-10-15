Ruggable Just Dropped Its First-Ever Line of Easy-Care Wool Rugs

Alexa CasanovaShopping Writer
Alexa CasanovaShopping Writer
I cover all things shopping, from cleaning and organizing finds to decor and furniture that’s worth every penny. Your home says a lot about you, so I’m always curious about the things people choose to bring into their space — and aim to make it easier to find those things! I’ve written home and lifestyle content for Well+Good and Design Milk.
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Cozy bedroom featuring a white bed, blue area rug, wooden side table with flowers, and a modern art piece on the wall.
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Credit: Ruggable

As much as I like the feel of a soft, cozy surface under my feet, I used to shy away from area rugs because I thought they were too high-maintenance — that changed when Ruggable entered the picture. The brand’s editor-loved floor coverings took the fuss out of rugs, first with its washable two-piece systems, and then with its stylish, all-in-one styles that don’t require a rug pad at all. Now Ruggable is upping the ante by releasing its first-ever collection of easy-care wool rugs

If you’ve ever owned a wool rug or shopped for one online, then you probably know that they can be a little fussy. The natural fiber is great at hiding dry soil, insulating sound, and creating a warm, cozy atmosphere, but it’s prone to shedding and often requires professional cleaning, which can get expensive. Ruggable’s Easy Care collection reimagines the material, essentially giving you the rich, elevated look and feel you want, with the promise of more durability and easier upkeep. Sign me up. 

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Credit: Ruggable

What Is the Ruggable Easy Care Wool Collection? 

The eight-piece collection uses a low-shedding weave that promises to deliver the rich wool texture you want, with enhanced performance (some even have hints of polyester or nylon for added durability). While they’re not machine-washable like most Ruggable rugs, Ruggable says the fibers naturally repel dirt and dry soil and resist staining, giving you extra time to soak up spills before they set. The crush-resistant fibers are also designed to hold their shape in areas with more foot traffic, so the rugs can maintain their elevated look over time. Aside from the occasional vacuum on low-suction, Ruggable says the wool rugs don’t require much, if any, maintenance. 

Designed in a palette of timeless neutrals and rich earth tones, the Easy Care Wool rugs bring instant warmth and coziness to any room. They come in three sizes: 5 by 7 feet, 6 by 7 feet, and 8 by 10 feet, and range from $349 to $1,699. Ruggable recommends using one of its All-In-One Rug Pads for extra cushioning and less slippage. 

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Credit: Ruggable
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Credit: Ruggable

Shop Ruggable Easy Care Wool Rugs 

The lesson? Wool rugs can be low-maintenance; this new Ruggable release aims to prove it. Find a few of my favorite rugs from the collection that I recommend you check out first below. 

Lucien Wool Rug, 5'x7'
$799

A masterclass in texture, the Lucien rug’s simple design puts wool’s richness on full display, while the sculpted border adds an architectural edge. It’s a rug that’ll never go out of style! 

$799 at Ruggable
Malta Wool Rug, 5'x7'
$489

Despite its oversized geometric design, the Malta rug has a fairly understated look. The tonal color palette fits right into any room, and the contrasting cut-and-loop pile adds just the right amount of interest.

$489 at Ruggable
Farrow Wool Rug, 5'x7'
$479

With a swathe of earthy beige, accented by a modern checked border, the Farrow rug has a neutral look with plenty of attitude. Its tufted medium pile would add a layer of softness and style to any part of the house.

$479 at Ruggable
Tropez Wool Rug, 5'x7'
$499

Hand-loomed using melange yarns, the Tropez rug has a casual, heathered effect that gives it beautiful color variation throughout. The low-pile design is finished with contrast fringe on both sides for a relaxed, boho effect.

$499 at Ruggable
Rainier Wool Rug, 5'x7'
$449

If you love stripes, check out the Rainier rug. The flatweave design features tufted stripes for a satisfying contrast in the pile, and there are linear stripes woven throughout for added dimension.

$449 at Ruggable
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