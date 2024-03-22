Newsletters

Ruggable Is Offering Up to 20% Off Washable Styles from Iris Apfel, Jonathan Adler, and the New "Bridgerton" Collection

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
gallery wall above yellow couch, geometric pattern curtains, striped throw pillows, teal velvet couch, cuckoo clock on wall, white rug with pastel diamond pattern, large fern in corner
Credit: Viv Yapp

If there’s one brand we can always count on to roll out exciting designer collabs, it’s Ruggable. We’ve long been fans of its Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel lines, for example, and we were equally thrilled by the retailer’s “Bridgerton” collection that debuted earlier this year. In short, if you’ve been on the hunt for a whimsical new rug to refresh your home this season, this is the place to look — especially now that Ruggable is hosting a sitewide Spring Sale with discounts of up to 20 percent off! No matter your style, you’ll find something that suits your fancy, including vibrant washable rugs, neutral picks, abstract designs, and more. Just be sure to enter code SPR24 at checkout to score the discounts. There are tons of rugs to choose from, and we certainly had fun browsing all of the different motifs. To give you a sneak preview, we’ve rounded up 10 standouts below. Pick your faves, and shop them while the deals last!

1 / 10
Juliet Sage Green Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

You don't have to be a fan of "Bridgerton" to enjoy Ruggable's new collection, which was inspired by the hit series. Really, anyone with a taste for dainty, joyful decor will love pieces like the Juliet rug, which stuns with an intricate border and sage green hue. The Juliet is actually part of the brand's Modern Regency collection, which is available here and includes the five rugs from the Bridgerton collection.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Cyrus Rose Gold Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

Part of the Founder's Collection, the Cyrus rug will add an old-world touch to your space and help warm up cold hallways. Although its distressed neutral print is fit for any season, its especially cozy for fall and winter. Shop it in the rich rose gold color scheme, or opt for the beige version if you're after something lighter.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$245.65
was $289.00

Is it a rug or is it a beautiful painting? One thing's for sure: We're obsessed with this Iris Apfel collection rug and its vivid colors, floral border, and adorable wildlife images. Inspired by the animal figurines the designer has collected during her travels, the rug will add a touch of exoticism to your home with its tropical motif.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Laine Ivory & Natural Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$186.15
was $219.00

Avoid a plain white or beige rug, and opt for this block-print stunner, instead. The Laine rug remains subtle while still helping to break up otherwise boring spaces. It's also machine-washable, and you can use the included rug pad with any other same-sized rug cover! What's more, reviewers describe this pick as durable and functional.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Jonathan Adler Milano Peacock Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

Those after a unique statement piece can't go wrong with this Jonathan Adler peacock-inspired rug. It's rare to see a print at this large a scale, but it definitely works in this case. You can keep all other accessories and furniture simple when you add this piece, or mix and match with small-scale prints to create an eye-pleasing contrast.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Sloane Grey Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$186.15
was $219.00

Geometric prints will never go out of style, especially when they come in a muted color palette such as the one on this piece. The Sloane's chevron print is inspired by hand-loomed rugs, but you'll be happy to learn that this pick is water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable. In other words, it's the chic, low-maintenance rug dreams are made of.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Bridgerton Fit For A Queen Soft Rose Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

It doesn't get much lovelier than the aptly named Fit for a Queen soft rose rug, which is part of — you guessed it — the "Bridgerton" collection. Despite its pastel color scheme of delicate pinks, blues, and purples, the rug is machine-washable and delightfully low-maintenance. As a result, you can eat, drink, and relax around this pretty floor covering without stressing. High tea, anyone?

Buy Now
8 / 10
Morris & Co. Blackthorn Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$245.65
was $289.00

In addition to the Modern Regency and Iris Apfel lines, Ruggable's Morris & Co. collab is also full of flowery motifs that'll make your favorite spaces look brighter. The Blackthorn rug sports one of the more intricate prints; you could easily get lost in its captivating vines and blooms. The dark green model is also great for stark spaces that could use some dimension.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Lapis Blue Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

If your space appears to lack line and structure, incorporating a geometric piece such as this inkdrop rug can work wonders. Its navy color is quite subtle, which works well in tandem with the striking triangular print. As is the case with most of Ruggable's product offerings, this floor covering comes in several sizes, as well as round and runner shapes.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Marble Golden Ivory Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$186.15
was $219.00

At first glance, this pick might look like any run-of-the-mill ivory rug. But upon closer inspection, you'll notice a luxe marble finish punctuated by cream-colored swirls and tinges of gold. It would look right at home in a room with brass fixtures, but you can rest assured that the rug will prove easy to style regardless of your interior design aesthetic.

Buy Now
