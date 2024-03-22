Ruggable Is Offering Up to 20% Off Washable Styles from Iris Apfel, Jonathan Adler, and the New “Bridgerton” Collection

If there’s one brand we can always count on to roll out exciting designer collabs, it’s Ruggable. We’ve long been fans of its Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel lines, for example, and we were equally thrilled by the retailer’s “Bridgerton” collection that debuted earlier this year. In short, if you’ve been on the hunt for a whimsical new rug to refresh your home this season, this is the place to look — especially now that Ruggable is hosting a sitewide Spring Sale with discounts of up to 20 percent off! No matter your style, you’ll find something that suits your fancy, including vibrant washable rugs, neutral picks, abstract designs, and more. Just be sure to enter code SPR24 at checkout to score the discounts. There are tons of rugs to choose from, and we certainly had fun browsing all of the different motifs. To give you a sneak preview, we’ve rounded up 10 standouts below. Pick your faves, and shop them while the deals last!