Create a Luxe Sleep Space for Less with Saatva’s Fourth of July Sale on Mattresses and Bedding
Fourth of July sales are officially on, and if there’s one product you should be looking into this holiday weekend, it’s a mattress. Everyone knows the key to feeling your best starts with getting good sleep, so making sure your mattress is up to par is an absolute must. However, it’s no secret that mattresses can cost a pretty penny. That’s why it’s super important to take advantage of sales when they come around.
One place on our radar this Fourth of July for can’t-miss mattress deals is Saatva. The editor-favorite brand is home to some of the best mattresses (and bedding!) on the market today. Now through July 4th, you can save $200 off purchases of $1,000 or more, $300 off purchases of $1,500 or more, $350 off purchases of $2,500 or more, $400 off purchases of $3,500 or more, and $500 off purchases of $4,500 or more plus an extra $100 off an adjustable base or bed frame! Keep scrolling to shop our favorite mattress and bedding picks today. Sweet dreams await you.