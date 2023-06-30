Newsletters
News
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

Create a Luxe Sleep Space for Less with Saatva’s Fourth of July Sale on Mattresses and Bedding

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Natalie Jeffcott
pl

Fourth of July sales are officially on, and if there’s one product you should be looking into this holiday weekend, it’s a mattress. Everyone knows the key to feeling your best starts with getting good sleep, so making sure your mattress is up to par is an absolute must. However, it’s no secret that mattresses can cost a pretty penny. That’s why it’s super important to take advantage of sales when they come around.

One place on our radar this Fourth of July for can’t-miss mattress deals is Saatva. The editor-favorite brand is home to some of the best mattresses (and bedding!) on the market today. Now through July 4th, you can save $200 off purchases of $1,000 or more, $300 off purchases of $1,500 or more, $350 off purchases of $2,500 or more, $400 off purchases of $3,500 or more, and $500 off purchases of $4,500 or more plus an extra $100 off an adjustable base or bed frame! Keep scrolling to shop our favorite mattress and bedding picks today. Sweet dreams await you.

1 / 9
The Classic Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1635.00
was $1995.00

If you're familiar with our Best List, you'll know that the Saatva classic mattress won the Best Innerspring category. In addition to two durable layers of innersprings, this sag-free number has a Euro pillow top cover for plenty of cushioning. That, combined with a breathable cotton foundation and special Lumbar Zone technology for spinal alignment, makes this piece a knockout. Mark, AT's director of commerce, credits this mattress with alleviating his back pain and says he doesn't foresee replacing it any time soon. "I’ve been sleeping on the Saatva Classic for about a year now, and I couldn’t be happier," he wrote. "It keeps me comfortable whether I’m sleeping on my side, back, or stomach. If my last mattress was a Goldilocks, this one’s a Sleeping Beauty — it’s gorgeously crafted, comfortable, and gives me a good night’s rest."

Buy Now
2 / 9
Loom & Leaf Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$2095.00
was $2395.00

Featuring six layers of ultra-premium memory foam (not to mention a layer of cooling gel), the Loom & Leaf mattress will hug the contours of your body and make sure no area goes without the proper support. Another back-saving editor-favorite, contributor Spencer described feeling a "pressure-free weightlessness that has been close to life-changing." He added that he and his wife had never slept better, which makes sense when you consider that this mattress promotes spinal alignment regardless of whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach.

Buy Now
3 / 9
Latex Pillow, Queen
Saatva
$165.00

While mattresses are Saatva's bread and butter, its bedding is equally as fantastic. Take the Saatva Latex Pillow: Featuring both a shredded latex core and an organic cotton fill, together these materials provide optimal support, pressure relief, and softness, so no matter which side of the "pillow-fill debate" you fall on, you'll end up adoring this pillow. During Saatva's Fourth of July sale, you can save $40 when you pick up a pair of these pillows!

Buy Now
4 / 9
Latex Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1895.00
was $2195.00

Are you a hot sleeper? Then we think you'll love Saatva's Latex Hybrid mattress. The great thing about its material is that the hypoallergenic latex layer promotes comfort, breathability, and coolness even in the midst of scorching summers. You also get a top layer of hand-tufted organic cotton for softness, as well as a coiled layer that absorbs shocks from movement. We predict some good rest in your future with one.

Buy Now
5 / 9
Organic Sateen Sheet Set, Twin XL
Saatva
$147.00
was $185.00

Looking to gift the grad in your life the ultimate dorm essential? Pick up a set of Saatva's Organic Sateen Sheets. Silky soft thanks to its sateen weave made with 100 percent organic cotton, with this set, you get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and a matching pillowcase with a thread count of 300 that get softer with every wash, something your college-bound kiddo is sure to appreciate come finals week.

Buy Now
6 / 9
Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$3345.00
was $3745.00

The Solaire may be on the pricier end of Saatva's collection, but it's easy to see why when you take into account its utter lack of motion transfer and customizable firmness settings. Yes, you read that right: customizable firmness. This mattress comes with its own remote that allows you to switch up the firmness on both sides, so it doesn't matter if you have a partner who prefers a softer feel than you. The mattress is also compatible with every type of bed and is practically guaranteed to upgrade your quality of sleep starting night one.

Buy Now
7 / 9
Linen Pillowcase Pair
Saatva
$64.00
was $85.00

Cool sleep starts with the right pillowcase and Saatva's Linen pillowcases are just what you need. Light and airy, these pillowcases are made with all-natural Belgian linen that gets softer with every wash. And at over $20 off, consider this pick-up an essential summer find.

Buy Now
8 / 9
Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1495.00
was $1795.00

Drift away into the most relaxing sleep money can buy with this ultra-comfy memory foam mattress. Like Saatva's other mattresses, it promotes spinal alignment thanks to a special lumbar zone and gel-infused memory foam, which are both known to relieve back pain. The foam is also responsive, molding around you for optimal support and comfort.

Buy Now
9 / 9
Saatva HD Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$2945.00
was $3550.00

Shopping for mattresses when you're plus-sized can be notoriously difficult, but Saatva's here to help. Designed specifically with larger bodies in mind, the HD Mattress can support people weighing up to 500 lbs. without dipping or bending. Not only that, but it also offers back and joint pain relief with its lumbar zone technology and coil unit, which is made to support the lower back in particular. The mattress additionally features sturdy foam rails that prevent sagging and make it easier to get out of bed in the morning. We call that a triple win!

Note: This bed does require a foundation, so be sure your bed can support one before placing your purchase.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits